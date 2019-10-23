University of Kansas
Self takes Big 12 center stage in KC. And (surprise!) Mahomes practiced on Wednesday
There was plenty to talk about for Kansas basketball coach Bill Self at Big 12 media day at Sprint Center. Self addressed the NCAA letter of allegations, his future at KU and the renewal of the Border War rivalry with Missouri — among other topics. KU beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what we heard. Also, is it possible that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced on Wednesday, a week after suffering a dislocated kneecap against the Broncos? He did… on a limited basis. Hear what Andy Reid and reserve quarterback Matt Moore had to say about the situation.
Read the stories we discussed:
KU’s Devon Dotson turns ankle, Bill Self dubs point guard day to day
https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article236550078.html
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes works out, practices and throws (!) at Wednesday’s practice
https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article236567153.html
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may play Sunday night? Call him “a special type of human”
https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article236567573.html
