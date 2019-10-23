Andy Reid: Chiefs’ Mahomes will ‘do a few things’ in practice ... including throwing

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had surprising news on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, who continues to rehabilitate from a dislocated right kneecap, was set to “go do a few things” Wednesday afternoon when the Chiefs hit the practice field, Reid announced.

“We’ll just see how he does and evaluate him every day that he’s out there,” Reid said.

Reid added that backup Matt Moore would take a “good percentage” of practice repetitions with the first-team unit, but stopped short of naming Moore the starter for Week 8’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes, who is expected to throw and participate in individual position drills, suffered the injury in last week’s 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs, however, have maintained optimism on the MRI results and Reid reinforced an earlier stance in not ruling Mahomes as out for Week 8.

“We’ll see,” Reid said Wednesday. “We’re going to try and take it day to day, and at the same time make sure Matt’s ready to play.”

In other injury news, Reid said left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) would get in work during Wednesday’s practice.

Reid announced defensive end Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), LB Darron Lee (illness) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle) would not practice.

The Chiefs were to release the full injury/participation report later Wednesday afternoon.