KU’s Devon Dotson turns ankle. Coach Bill Self dubs Jayhawks’ point guard ‘day-to-day’

KU coach Bill Self (right) and sophomore Devon Dotson will lead the Jayhawks on the bench and on the court this season.

Kansas sophomore point guard Devon Dotson twisted his ankle at practice Tuesday and was pictured wearing a boot on his right foot Tuesday evening.

The injury is not believed to be serious, coach Bill Self said Tuesday night.

“He turned his ankle today,” Self said. “We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. I doubt he practices (Wednesday). He’s day-to-day.”

The coach said he believed the injury was “nothing major.”

Self said he had no idea whether Dotson would play in Thursday’s exhibition opener against Fort Hays State (7 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse).

The picture of Dotson in the boot appeared on ESPN announcer Holly Rowe’s Twitter account. She annually speaks to the Jayhawks players about interviewing with media.

KU is scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s Big 12 media day at the Sprint Center.

