KU basketball lands juco recruit who played high school ball in Kansas City

Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, has committed to the Kansas basketball team, he announced on his Twitter account Monday morning.

Grant-Foster — a 2018 graduate of Kansas City, Kansas’ Schlagle High School — entered his sophomore season entertaining scholarship offers from KU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, SMU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Wichita State, Arkansas, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Texas and others.

“I’m staying home — 110% committed,” Grant-Foster wrote on social media regarding his pledge to KU.

The Street and Smith Magazine first-team preseason All-American made an official visit to KU this past weekend, which followed a recent unofficial visit to ISU.

“I thought of it (juco) as a new beginning,” Grant-Foster said of attending a junior college instead of a small college in an interview last week with Rivals.com. “At first when I got here (Indian Hills), I was like, ‘OK, I’m at a juco,’ and I used to think kind of bad about it. Then when I saw what the previous people had done before I got there (at Indian Hills) — and my teammates like Tomas Woldetensae, who is at Virginia right now — I was like, ‘If I work hard I can get where they are or even better.’ I’ve worked hard,” Grant-Foster, an unranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018, added.

KU coach Bill Self and assistant Jerrance Howard recently conducted an in-home visit with Grant-Foster and his parents.

“It was just great … He (Self) is recruiting me to come be a starter if I work and said that if I work there’s no reason I won’t be able to play 25 or 30 minutes a game,” Grant-Foster told Rivals.com.

He could play various positions for the Jayhawks.

“What separates me is my versatility,” said Grant-Foster. He exploded for 25 points and 11 rebounds in a season-ending loss to Southwestern (Florida).

“I can play multiple positions. Say our big man is in foul trouble I can go down and play the 4. If our point guard is in foul trouble I can play the point. I can guard and play multiple positions. I feel I can pass the ball really well too,” Grant-Foster said.

Grant-Foster, who averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game his freshman season, hit 38% of his shots, including 28% from three (24 of 86).

“A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Grant-Foster is extremely versatile, athletic and still developing physically,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.

“ ... Big time athlete, plays 1 through 3 for his juco team and is improving rapidly,” Bossi added on Rivals. “Still has a baby face and is at least one of the top two to three players in JC ball and has started to raise NBA eyebrows. (He’s a) classic late bloomer who had a late growth spurt, didn’t play for a shoe team in the summer and has just kind of kept developing.”

Brendan Walker of jucorecruiting.com recently praised Grant-Foster.

“Tyon is definitely one to watch this year. At 6-7, Grant-Foster has great athleticism, length and natural ability. He is able to play multiple positions at a high level, on both ends of the floor. As a freshman for Indian Hills in 2018-19, he showed flashes of greatness and steadily improved, finishing the year with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Top 5 team Southwestern (Florida) in the National Tournament,” writes Walker.

“With added strength and great work ethic, he is ready to perform and play whatever position is needed to help his team win.”

Grant-Foster told jucorecruiting.com: “I am going to play wherever on offense and defense that coach (Plona) and my team need me to play. It will be mostly at a guard position, sometimes at point guard and sometimes on a wing, but I hope that I am able to play in whatever role and position will help my team win each game. I have been handling the ball a lot more this year, working on my decision making and playmaking, and am looking forward to having the chance to use that to help us win games.”

Indian Hills coach Hank Plona said of Grant-Foster: “He is a special player, and has grown and improved as much as any two-year kid we have ever had. I always thought he had the ability to develop into a very high-level player, but I am happy that his focus, character, and hard work has made it happen this fast. I would not trade him for any player in junior college. He is everything a coach looks for in a person and a teammate, and I think the sky is the limit for him as a player.”

