Former Schlagle guard Tyon Grant-Foster of Indian Hills CC to visit KU this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound sophomore guard from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas this weekend, Indian Hills coach Hank Plona confirmed to The Star on Tuesday night.

Grant-Foster, who averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game his freshman season, hit 37.5% of his shots, including 27.9% from three (24 of 86).

The Schlagle High School graduate has been offered scholarships by KU, Kansas State, Missouri, Wichita State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

“A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Grant-Foster is extremely versatile, athletic and still developing physically,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brendan Walker of jucorecruiting.com recently had high praise for Grant-Foster.

“Tyon is definitely one to watch this year. At 6-7, Grant-Foster has great athleticism, length and natural ability. He is able to play multiple positions at a high level, on both ends of the floor. As a freshman for Indian Hills in 2018-19, he showed flashes of greatness and steadily improved, finishing the year with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Top 5 team Southwestern (Florida) in the National Tournament,” writes Walker.

“With added strength and great work ethic, he is ready to perform and play whatever position is needed to help his team win,” Walker adds.

Indeed, Grant-Foster told jucorecruiting.com: “I am going to play wherever on offense and defense that coach (Plona) and my team need me to play. It will be mostly at a guard position, sometimes at point guard and sometimes on a wing, but I hope that I am able to play in whatever role and position will help my team win each game. I have been handling the ball a lot more this year, working on my decision making and playmaking, and am looking forward to having the chance to use that to help us win games.”

Asked by jucorecruiting.com what he’s looking for in a school, Grant-Foster said he seeks an “opportunity to play a large role right from the start. I will be a junior, so with only two years to play in Division 1, I want to pick a school that feels that I can help them win at a high level and I will have an opportunity to be a huge part of their team. I think I can do a lot of different things on a court well, so I want to be able to play my game and be allowed to use my versatility on offense and defense and not just be forced into one role or position. My goal is to be a professional basketball player after college, so I am looking for a coaching staff that I have a great connection with and a staff that I trust can help me accomplish my dreams.

“I am working hard to develop on offense into a point guard or combo guard, so I want a coaching staff that is committed to helping me continue to develop my game into that on the offensive end,” he added.

Indian Hills coach Plona said of Grant-Foster: “He is a special player, and has grown and improved as much as any two-year kid we have ever had. I always thought he had the ability to develop into a very high-level player, but I am happy that his focus, character, and hard work has made it happen this fast. I would not trade him for any player in junior college. He is everything a coach looks for in a person and a teammate, and I think the sky is the limit for him as a player.”

Jossell attends Late Night

Latrell Jossell, a 5-9 senior shooting guard from Central High School in Keller, Texas, attended Friday’s Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to KU.

“I loved everything about it,” he said in a direct message on Twitter to The Star. Jossell, who is unranked by Rivals.com, said KU coaches are expected to visit him this week.

Louisiana Tech, Tulsa, New Mexico, New Mexico State and others have reportedly shown interest in the unranked player.

Todd favoring Michigan?

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, who has cut his list of schools to KU and Michigan, will attend USA Basketball Junior minicamp this weekend in Colorado Springs.

Most analysts are predicting Michigan will be his eventual choice. He will announce his college pick on Oct. 17. Playing overseas also is a possibility for Todd, who is ranked No. 10 nationally by Rivals.com.

“Who should be considered the favorite? The answer is murky. I’ve heard equally good arguments from people behind the scenes as to why Todd could land in either Ann Arbor or Lawrence. The good thing is that I’ll be seeing Todd this weekend at USA Basketball and will be able to get his thoughts on the visits,” writes Bossi of Rivals.com.

Robinson to visit Illinois

K.K. Robinson, a 6-0 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, will follow last weekend’s official recruiting visit to Kansas with a trip to Illinois this weekend, he tells Zagsblog.com.

Robinson, the No. 80-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will visit Arkansas on Oct. 18-20.

The Bryant, Arkansas native also has TCU, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt on his list.

He recently told The Star in a direct message: “I loved Late Night, It was rocking in that building for the players. I didn’t really grow up listening to Snoop Dogg (featured performer), but seeing him perform, the legend that he is, was definitely a great experience. But KU is definitely one of the top schools that I’ll be choosing from!”

He told Zagsblog.com: “I think I’ll fit great in their system. Coach (Bill) Self has always done great with little guards as myself.”

Muscadin at Texas Tech last weekend

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, made a campus visit to Texas Tech last weekend.

He now has visited KU, Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota and also made an unofficial to Louisville. Muscadin — he attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas in 2018-19 — is also considering Memphis and TCU.

He’s ranked No. 130 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. Self reportedly will visit Muscadin on Thursday, Rivals.com reports.

“Gethro is a prototype modern big with a great combination of size, length, athleticism and fluidity,” Aspire head coach Jeremy Kipness tells Zagsblog.com. “Add in the fact that he is an elite-level rebounder, sprints the floor hard every time, and shoots it from the perimeter at such a consistent rate, his game translates to the next level and beyond.

“After flying under the radar until this summer with his play with YGC36, his recruitment has absolutely blown up. He will only continue to get better and better with the intangibles he possesses and a relentless work ethic.”