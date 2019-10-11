Preseason first-team juco All-American Tyon Grant-Foster visiting KU this weekend

Screengrab of @Ty_Youngbull Twitter page

Tyon Grant-Foster’s decision to play basketball two years at a junior college appears to be paying off big-time for the 2018 graduate of Kansas City, Kansas’ Schlagle High School.

Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, enters his sophomore season entertaining scholarship offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, SMU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Wichita State, Arkansas, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Texas and others.

The Street and Smith Magazine first-team preseason All-American will be making an official visit to KU this weekend following a recent unofficial visit to Iowa State.

“I thought of it (juco) as a new beginning,” Grant-Foster said of attending a junior college instead of a small four-year college in an interview this week with Rivals.com. “At first when I got here (Indian Hills), I was like, ‘OK, I’m at a juco,’ and I used to think kind of bad about it. Then when I saw what the previous people had done before I got there (at Indian Hills) — and my teammates like Tomas Woldetensae, who is at Virginia right now — I was like, ‘If I work hard I can get where they are or even better.’ I’ve worked hard.”

KU coach Bill Self and assistant Jerrance Howard recently conducted an in-home visit with Grant-Foster and his parents.

“It was just great … He (Self) is recruiting me to come be a starter if I work and said that if I work there’s no reason I won’t be able to play 25 or 30 minutes a game,” Grant-Foster told Rivals.com.

Grant-Foster, an unranked player in the recruiting class of 2018, could play various positions for the Jayhawks.

“What separates me is my versatility,” said Grant-Foster, who averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game his freshman year at Indian Hills. He exploded for 25 points and 11 rebounds in a season-ending loss to Southwestern (Florida).

“I can play multiple positions. Say our big man is in foul trouble I can go down and play the 4. If our point guard is in foul trouble I can play the point. I can guard and play multiple positions. I feel I can pass the ball really well too.”

As far as his recruitment, “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” Grant-Foster said. “If I’m not feeling real good after these visits (to ISU, KU) then I’ll have to see. I want to see the connection I have with the coaches. That’s real big. If I don’t feel I have the connection with you and your school before I’m there then I don’t feel like I’ll have that connection with you while I’m there.”

Indian Hills coach Hank Plona isn’t sure if Grant-Foster will choose a school in November or April.

“He’s been very selective,” Plona told the Des Moines Register. “There’s a lot of people recruiting him. There’s a lot of people that want him to visit. He knows that the options he has are all really nice, and they’re going to be awesome and on his visits he’s going to be wowed by them.”

Self visits Gethro Muscadin

KU coach Self and assistants Howard and Kurtis Townsend on Thursday traveled to Louisville to visit Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior forward from Aspire Academy.

Muscadin, who has visited KU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU and Minnesota, also is being recruited by Louisville and Memphis. Muscadin, who is ranked No. 130 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas his junior year and elected to transfer to Aspire Academy for his senior season.

NCAA investigation doesn’t bother Todd

KU recruiting target Isaiah Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, says he’s spoken with KU coach Self about the NCAA’s inquiry into KU basketball.

“Obviously, with all of the allegations and stuff, it is nothing new,” Todd, the No. 10-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, said this week in an interview with Rivals.com. Todd has said he’ll choose between KU and Michigan next Thursday.

“He (Self) just preached that he would be fine and if anything were to happen, that I would be fine. I honestly think that it could turn around and be a positive. If I was to go there, it would show that I really trust him and that he would obviously trust me,” Todd added.

Todd attended last week’s Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse as part of an official recruiting trip to KU.

“I was just excited to get there since they have been recruiting me since the beginning of my freshman year, and everybody just talks about the Kansas visit, especially Late Night. I was just excited to see the facilities that I heard so much about,” Todd said.

“He (Self) has been talking to me about coming in and being the face of the school, be a 1-and-done, so me and him have a very good relationship”

Todd, originally from Richmond, Virginia, averaged 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Various recruiting analysts believe Michigan leads KU with just under a week left before his commitment day.

“These two schools … they were going to be my top two schools because they are really similar with what they are preaching and what they are selling to me. I like both coaches, both programs and both teams,” Todd said of KU and Michigan. “Based on both of those visits, I still feel the same about both schools so it is going to be a tough choice.”

Robinson also unfazed by NCAA case

K.K. Robinson, a 6-0 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., also spoke to Self about the NCAA during last week’s official visit to KU.

Robinson, the No. 80-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 as ranked by Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Arkansas Iowa State, Illinois, Texas A&M, TCU and Vanderbilt. He will visit Illinois this weekend, then Arkansas the following week.

“He (Self) told me before all of it (NCAA notice of allegations) came out that they are going to be all right and that they are going to fight it really hard so it won’t really affect my decision,” Robinson said.

Berry picks Northwestern

Ty Berry, a 6-3 senior combo guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has orally committed to Northwestern. Berry, the son of former KU football player Tony Berry, made the announcement on Twitter.

Berry, who was not offered a scholarship by KU, made an official visit to Northwestern in August. He also had Kansas State, Wichita State, Minnesota, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and others on his list.

“What really sealed the deal for me was that I had family there (Chicago) and I love coach (Chris) Collins and the coaching staff,” Berry told Rivals.com. “It will be a good fit for me to come in and be able to make an impact right away. I believe with the guys that they have I can be a part of something great and getting back to the (NCAA) Tournament.”

Eric Bossi of Rivals.com said this about Berry: “A combo guard who is comfortable playing as either a point or shooting guard, Berry is a scorer by nature. He shoots well from deep, does a nice job of creating separation off the bounce without having to waste a bunch of dribbles. Most notably, he’s gotten much stronger over the last few months and the added strength and explosion have really allowed his game to flourish.”

Berry averaged 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game his junior year at Newton High School in Kansas.