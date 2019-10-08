KU brings Snoop Dogg to the Phog then wants to drop it like it’s hot? Nah

Snoop Dogg performed Oct. 4 as part of KU Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

The opening of basketball practice is celebrated at University of Kansas like nowhere else in the nation. The event includes skits, dancing, team introductions, a light scrimmage and often a celebrity guest.

This year, KU brought rapper Snoop Dogg to Allen Fieldhouse and Late Night in the Phog got edgy with stripper poles and money guns shooting out fake $100 bills.

Coach Bill Self and Kansas officials said they were caught off guard by the show. There was an apology.

But what are the ramifications for a program that has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for multiple Level 1 violations in the basketball program?

Star columnist Sam Mellinger and KU beat writer Jesse Newell break down the meaning with host Blair Kerkhoff.

