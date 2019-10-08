University of Kansas
KU brings Snoop Dogg to the Phog then wants to drop it like it’s hot? Nah
The opening of basketball practice is celebrated at University of Kansas like nowhere else in the nation. The event includes skits, dancing, team introductions, a light scrimmage and often a celebrity guest.
This year, KU brought rapper Snoop Dogg to Allen Fieldhouse and Late Night in the Phog got edgy with stripper poles and money guns shooting out fake $100 bills.
Coach Bill Self and Kansas officials said they were caught off guard by the show. There was an apology.
But what are the ramifications for a program that has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for multiple Level 1 violations in the basketball program?
Star columnist Sam Mellinger and KU beat writer Jesse Newell break down the meaning with host Blair Kerkhoff.
