Read the NCAA allegations against KU and the response from Self and the school

The NCAA on Monday issued a notice of allegations to the University of Kansas that detailed multiple serious men’s basketball rules violations as well as secondary football violations.

The alleged violations involve KU coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and are tied in part to the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, as revealed in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

The notice alleges lack of institutional control against KU, three Level 1 violations in men’s basketball and a head coach responsibility violation against Self.

Head coaches who commit a Level 1 violation can be suspended for a season or more, according to the NCAA manual. Level 1 violations also carry punishments of one-to-five year postseason bans and restrictions on scholarships and recruiting.

KU’s response read, in part: “It is already clear from an initial review that the University will fiercely dispute in detail much of what has been presented.

“The university firmly and fully supports Coach Self and his staff.”

Chancellor Doug Girod said: “The University of Kansas has high standards of ethical conduct for all of our employees, and we take seriously any conduct that is antithetical to our values and mission. While we will accept responsibility for proven violations of NCAA bylaws, we will not shy away from forcefully pushing back on allegations that the facts simply do not substantiate. We stand firmly behind Coach Self and our men’s basketball program, and we will continue to work diligently to do what is right.”

KU athletic director Jeff Long said: “Obviously, we are disappointed in the allegations leveled against our men’s basketball program as well as our self-reported violations from the previous football staff. We strongly disagree with the allegations regarding men’s basketball. We fully support Coach Self and his staff, and we will vigorously defend the allegations against him and our University. As for the football violations, we fully met the requirements and our responsibility to the NCAA by self-reporting the violations when our compliance procedures uncovered the issues. I am confident in our process to respond to the allegations and look forward to resolving this matter.”

Self said: “The NCAA enforcement staff has responded in an unnecessarily aggressive manner in submitting today’s unsubstantiated notice of allegations, and I, as well as the University, will vigorously dispute what has been alleged.

“In its haste and attempt to regain control, the enforcement staff has created a false narrative regarding me and our basketball program. The narrative is based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations. In reality, we all know there is only one version of the truth. The truth is based on verifiable facts, and I am confident the facts we will demonstrate in our case will expose the inaccuracies of the enforcement staff’s narrative. ...

“I will strenuously defend myself and the program, but I will respect the process and will not speak to the details of the case.”