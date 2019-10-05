Read Jeff Long’s apology for Snoop Dogg performance at KU’s Late Night in the Phog

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long apologized Friday night after a Snoop Dogg performance during KU basketball’s Late Night in the Phog included dancers on poles and fake money being shot into the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse.

Here is the text of Long’s statement:

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW