Former Kansas wing Josh Jackson to start 2019-20 season in NBA’s G-League

Former University of Kansas wing Josh Jackson of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies will start the 2019-20 season, his third as a professional, in the G-League.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 22-year old Detroit native, who averaged 13.1 points a game on 41.7% shooting (26.3% from three) last season with the Phoenix Suns, has agreed to open the campaign with the Memphis Hustle — the Grizzlies’ G-League affiliate — Michael Wallace of Grindcitymedia.com reported Friday.

Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick (of the Suns) in the 2017 NBA Draft, was traded to Memphis this offseason.

“Jackson’s representatives and the Grizzlies have mutually agreed to allow the forward to restore his reputation on and off the court through an undisclosed set of guidelines,” Wallace writes at Grindcitymedia.com. “As part of the understanding, Jackson will not attend Grizzlies media day on Monday and will not participate alongside teammates in training camp when practices start Tuesday. According to team officials, Jackson will spend the coming weeks preparing for the season with the Hustle.”

Jackson — he had some off-the-court problems in his two years with the Suns — will earn $7 million this season on a rookie-scale contract that includes a team option for 2020-21. The Grizzlies have until Oct. 31 to decide if they will take on that contract option.

NBCsports.com reports that Jackson was granted a diversion agreement following a disturbance at a music festival in July in Miami, Florida. He allegedly tried to enter the festival’s VIP area unsuccessfully several times without a VIP pass. Ultimately he tried to escape police, who handcuffed him.

He also was accused this offseason of exposing his 4-month-old child to marijuana fumes, per court documents in Arizona. He’s denied those charges.

“It’s striking to see the demise of someone who entered the league with such promise. Not long ago, Jackson was seen as the perfect partner for Devin Booker on the wing as well as the next modern playmaking wing to take the NBA by storm,” writes Brendon Kleen of brightsideofthesun.com.

“At Kansas, Jackson flashed impressive two-way potential and looked like a surefire top-five pick by all the draft experts. Remember, this is the dude who was taken ahead of De’Aaron Fox, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell and Jonathan Isaac. The 2017 class was loaded, and the Suns whiffed,” Kleen added.

“At least the Grizzlies are taking a patient approach the Suns never seemed to have, setting goals and benchmarks that Jackson must meet in order to be called up to the NBA squad. It’s not as if this Grizzlies roster is set up to be difficult to make, either, so Memphis is showing real restraint here by not biting off more than they can chew with the former No. 4 pick,” Kleen maintains.

McBride considers Arkansas

Former KU guard Issac McBride, a freshman who announced plans to leave KU on Sept. 20, made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Friday, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports. The 6-1 McBride initially chose KU over Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Auburn, Tennessee and others.

McBride averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists during his senior season at Arkansas Baptist Prep High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Thompson on OSU’s campus this weekend

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is on Oklahoma State’s campus this weekend as part of an official visit to the Big 12 school.

“Stillwater,” was his simple post on Twitter on Friday after arriving on OSU’s campus.

Thompson, the No, 19-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is scheduled to attend the 35th-annual Late Night in the Phog, set for 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Thompson has taken visits to KU, Colorado, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas and North Carolina.

Gradey Dick visiting NU

Gradey Dick, a 6-5 sophomore combo guard from Wichita Collegiate High School, is visiting Nebraska this weekend, his dad confirmed to The Star in a direct message on Twitter. Dick will attend Saturday’s NU-Ohio State football game on the trip.

Dick, the No. 29-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, will attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog on Friday. He’s also visited Wichita State, Oklahoma and Iowa State. He has been offered a scholarship by KU, WSU, OU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Creighton, Purdue and Oklahoma State.

Dick has a brother and sister who graduated from KU, and a brother who is currently a sophomore at KU.

After receiving a scholarship offer from KU on June 23, Dick told The Star: “It’s exciting. KU is the team I grew up watching, my favorite school growing up. This is all new to me. I will stay humble of course and be open to all during the process.”

Garcia on trip to in-state school

Dawson Garcia, a 6-11, senior power forward from Prior Lake High School in Savage, Minnesota, is visiting the University of Minnesota this weekend. Garcia, the No 35-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, North Carolina, Indiana, Marquette, Memphis, Minnesota and Arizona.

Harmon treks to Louisville

Zion Harmon, a 5-9 junior point guard from Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, is visiting Louisville this weekend. He has a list of KU, Louisville, Kentucky, LSU, Murray State, Seton Hall and Western Kentucky. Harmon is ranked No. 31 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

Harmon met with KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend on Thursday in Kentucky.

“Had some great talks yesterday morning with assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for Kansas University,” Harmon wrote Friday on Twitter.

Dotson, Agbaji listed as first-round picks

KU sophomore point guard Devon Dotson and soph combo guard Ochai Agbaji have been projected to be selected Nos. 20 and 26 respectively in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by Kyle Boone of CBSsports.com.