Here’s the famous rapper who will perform this year at KU’s Late Night in the Phog

Kansas basketball’s Late Night in the Phog will have its most famous act yet in 2019.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be performing at the annual season kickoff on Friday, Oct. 4, at Allen Fieldhouse, KU Athletics announced on its social media platforms Friday afternoon.

Big Late Night in the Phog announcement



One...Two...3 and to the fo’



Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019

Snoop Dogg, 47, is best known for hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice.”

This continues a recent tradition of KU bringing in well-known rappers for Late Night. Tech N9ne (2016), Lil Yachty (2017) and 2 Chainz (2018) all were recent artists who performed mini-concerts on Allen Fieldhouse’s James Naismith Court.

KU football’s 2019 Late Night Under the Lights also featured star rapper Rick Ross.

