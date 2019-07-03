Former Jayhawk Josh Jackson traded after offseason with arrest, marijuana accusation

Josh Jackson and KU teammates dunk at Late Night in the Phog Josh Jackson and his KU teammates show off dunks during warmup before the scrimmage at the Late Night in the Phog. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josh Jackson and his KU teammates show off dunks during warmup before the scrimmage at the Late Night in the Phog.

Former Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson will be getting a fresh start with a new NBA team.

Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix also will be sending point guard De’Anthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional second-rounder to Memphis in the deal for guards Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter.

The move comes after a tumultous offseason for Jackson. In May, he was arrested at a music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida, where he allegedly ran from an off-duty police officer who had handcuffed him for repeatedly attempting to access a VIP area without a proper pass. According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts, Jackson was charged with felony escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest before posting $1,000 bond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Then, in June, The Arizona Republic reported that Jackson was accused of smoking marijuana around his 5-month-old girl; the infant’s mother made the allegations in family court filings, saying she smelled marijuana numerous times when picking up her daughter from Jackson’s residence.

Jackson averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 79 games for the Suns last season. His departure also could open up the possibility of Phoenix retaining another former Jayhawk, as Kelly Oubre joined the team via a trade in December and is likely to be one of the team’s top priorities as a restricted free agent.

Oubre, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games for the Suns last year.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE