Grades from KU’s 24-17 win over Indiana State and looking ahead to Coastal Carolina

Les Miles speaks to media after his first game at KU Les Miles praised his team following Kansas' 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday in Lawrence. It was Miles' first game as KU coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Les Miles praised his team following Kansas' 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday in Lawrence. It was Miles' first game as KU coach.

There was a new tradition that took place after Kansas football’s 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday: the playing of “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra over the loudspeakers at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Cornerback Hasan Defense wasn’t surprised. The team, after all, hears the song four times each day, including once before practice, twice in the middle of drills, then a final time at the end.

“It’s one of the things like, ‘Damn I know the whole song now,’” Defense said with a smile. “I’m singing along, and you just find yourself vibing with it.”

KU coach Les Miles, in his own quirky way, explained the significance of the city and tune in Saturday’s postgame news conference.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I went there several years ago with my family, and I would stop and get an orange juice at a deli, right? It’s the best orange juice I’ve ever had, OK?” Miles said. “Went over to another place, got a sandwich, best sandwich I ever had. So basically for me it told me if you’re going to have success in a place like New York, you’d better raise your game and compete.

“So I’ve kind of enjoyed that song because of kind of what’s unsaid. But I want you to know it was fun hearing it played at the end of the game.”

Here are grades for all three KU units, a highlight from Saturday’s victory and a look ahead.

Play of the game

Charlot for the win: Alabama transfer Daylon Charlot came through in the clutch, grabbing KU’s game-winning 22-yard touchdown reception over the top of Indiana State defender Mekhi Ware late in the fourth quarter.

Here's your game-winning TD for KU from Carter Stanley to Daylon Charlot. Really pretty one, great catch by Charlot. #kufball pic.twitter.com/JZSbEVL4tX — Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) August 31, 2019

Quarterback Carter Stanley deserves credit as well. After coughing up a fumble in the end zone on the previous possession that gave Indiana State the lead, Stanley responded by going 4 of 6 for 68 yards on the Jayhawks’ most important drive.

Grades

Offense: D. This wasn’t a great beginning for a coach and team that want to establish a culture of physicality. KU averaged just 3 yards per rush, and for the most part, the offensive line failed to impose its will on an Indiana State defensive front that won’t be as talented as future Big 12 foes. Stanley, for all his heroics late, still had his share of accuracy issues, and two of his three fumbles appeared to be avoidable mistakes. Kudos to the receivers, though, as both Charlot and Andrew Parchment impressed enough to make one think KU should open up its passing game more in week 2.

Defense: B+: There were good signs here. Hasan Defense’s 57-yard pick-six helped KU get off to a good start, and defensive end Darrius Moragne provided strong production at a position of need. It’s also worth noting KU’s defense delivered a four-and-out to seal the victory in the fourth quarter, and seven of Indiana State’s 17 points came directly from a Jayhawks offensive turnover. Still, Indiana State managed a respectable 5.1 yards per play, and KU’s defense broke down at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter, surrendering a touchdown pass on fourth and 7. The Jayhawks desperately need to find some depth at linebacker too, as Dru Prox and Kyron Johnson are going to wear down quickly if they have to continue to be in there every play.

Special teams: D. A missed extra point by Liam Jones nearly cost KU the game; that simply can’t happen at the power-conference level. Jones, who is known for his powerful kickoffs, did have four touchbacks on five tries while making one of two field goals. It was a good day for preseason all-Big 12 pick Kyle Thompson, who averaged 49 yards on three punts and also impressed his coach. “That one punt, the last one he hit, looked like it fell out of an airplane,” Miles said.

Next up

KU will host Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be available on ESPN+. The Chanticleers dropped their home opener, 30-23, to Eastern Michigan.

The Jayhawks open the week as a 10-point Vegas favorite.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE