Going to a KU football game? Here are the 2019 changes ... and why they’re important

There’s a perception that Kansas Athletics can continue to thrive simply if it maintains success with its men’s basketball program.

That’s not the truth of the situation, though.

“I think basketball’s done a phenomenal job of driving this department for many, many years,” said Chris Freet, KU’s deputy athletic director for external engagement. “The reality of college athletics nowadays is we need football to be the next step for this athletic department.”

Freet says one of the biggest untapped sources of income for KU remains football ticket sales. It makes sense, then, that much of Freet’s first year with the school has been working to improve the experience at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Fans should immediately recognize many differences in and around the facility, beginning with the Jayhawks’ home opener at 11 a.m. Saturday against Indiana State.

“I hope (fans) see we’re changing, and we’re enacting some of the changes that they want to see,” Freet said. “We won’t execute any of those perfectly, (though) that will be our effort. That’s what we’ll strive for.

“But we want them to see change, because that’s what they’ve asked for.”

Beer sales

The most talked-about offseason adjustment was KU allowing beer and wine sales in stadium to all ticketholders.

Freet says it’s a transition that KU Athletics administrators have talked about every single day over the past few weeks.

“If there’s any area that we need to nail, that’s absolutely the piece,” Freet said. “We’ve got 18- to 22-year-olds that are growing adults that our campus is responsible for. We want to be as careful in that area as we can.”

Here’s how the process will go: Every alcohol sale will require an ID, without exception. Though Freet says other options — like giving out wristbands with the first beer purchase — were considered, the most foolproof way to keep alcohol away from minors was to ask for identification every time.

The system will probably slow down sales, so KU Athletics has tried to plan for that. Freet says for the opener, KU likely will have more beer salespeople and concession stands than are needed, but that’s all being done with the hope that the operation runs smoothly.

KU Athletics also has made intentional choices to promote responsible drinking. There will be signage near concession stands that promotes the campus’ “Jayhawk Buddy” designated driver program, and also booths around the stadium where fans can sign up to get a safe ride home.

A new-look tailgating hill

In his first week on the job last September, Freet attended a KU home football game without any responsibilities, walking around the stadium a few times to better understand the atmosphere.

Something that stood out right away: all the green grass on the hill just south of the stadium.

“I was like, ‘Holy smokes,’” Freet said, “’there’s a heck of a tailgating opportunity here.’”

That location should be more open to casual fans now.

KU Athletics has partnered there with Tailgate Guys, a company that Freet describes as a tailgating “concierge service” that reduces overall hassle.

Among other perks, Tailgate Guys will meet fans at their designated parking spot, help bring in their food, set everything up at a pre-assembled tent, clean up the area during the game, then help load up at the end.

Another bonus for Freet: The pricepoint — as low as $300 per game for a tent that could handle up to 20 guests — provides tailgating opportunities on the hill for more than just corporate gatherings.

“We wanted to do small groups, family, community,” Freet said. “That’s what tailgating is: It’s you and your buddies from college or from your community getting together for a few hours before and after games.”

Freet says the plan is to start the tents from the bottom of the hill up, with belief that in future years there’s likely to be competition for those locations closest to the gates. That spot also should be attractive because KU’s new path for its Hawk Walk — where players and coaches greet fans on the way to the football facility two hours and 15 minutes before the game — will be on the sidewalk a few feet away.

At other schools, Freet said Tailgate Guys was typically was a breakeven operation the first year before growing exponentially in seasons after that. The main focus for KU in the immediate term will be to give fans more amenities and additional options on gameday.

“We probably will not drive any revenue to the athletic department off that agreement in the first year. That’s OK,” Freet said. “If it improves the experience and gets more people out to games, we’re perfectly fine with that.”

BBQ and more

KU’s season opener also will host the first ever “Crimson and Blue BBQ” — a team competition that will feature cash prizes while also allowing gameday fans to purchase tickets so they can taste test foods and vote in the “People’s Choice” portion of the contest.

Other changes mostly came from fan recommendations. Freet said he had a long text chain going with athletic director Jeff Long that contained suggestions — from in-person talks or social media replies — that people had made to him.

“I hope our fans know and will come to understand that we want to continue to hear that feedback, because the great thing about Jeff — why I love working for him — is good is never enough,” Freet said. “He always wants to be great.”

Those interactions, for example, led to KU designating a new Rideshare location for Uber and Lyft users that will be one block east on Indiana Street. Parking lots west and east of the stadium also have added additional ADA accessible spaces.

Freet says KU Athletics also plans on creating a Fan Advisory Committee — a group of about 100 fans who will provide immediate feedback after games so the department can be nimble in-season if immediate changes are needed.

“It’s always about the next step,” Freet said. “We know there’s a lot more to do. We’ve got a list, but more important is that we need to continue adding to the list.”

With new football coach Les Miles’ hiring, KU already has seen some early buy-in from supporters. As of last week, the department had 13,490 season tickets sold, compared to 10,950 total in 2018.

Student combo passes — at around 3,500 purchased — also were about 15 percent ahead of last year’s pace in August.

Continuing an uptick in football excitement is crucial, Freet said, if KU wants to accomplish its future goals.

“Basketball is working. It has been fine. It has gotten us to an incredible spot, and one of the strongest brands in all of college athletics,” Freet said. “But if we want basketball and our department to continue to grow and to be great — which I know our fans demand and expect — football’s the engine that can drive all those.”

