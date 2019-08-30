What offense will KU football run under Les Miles? Here are some clues.

KU’s Andru Tovi on how Les Miles has brought energy to team Kansas center Andru Tovi explains how new coach Les Miles has invigorated the Jayhawks' players. Tovi spoke to reporters on Aug. 27, 2019, on KU's campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas center Andru Tovi explains how new coach Les Miles has invigorated the Jayhawks' players. Tovi spoke to reporters on Aug. 27, 2019, on KU's campus.

One of the most intriguing questions surrounding the Kansas football team does not yet have a complete answer.

That is: What kind of offense will new coach Les Miles — along with coordinator Les Koenning — run with the Jayhawks this season?

Getting direct responses hasn’t been easy. When asked at his introductory news conference, Miles danced around the topic. Koenning, when meeting with reporters a few weeks ago, also purposely sidestepped any question he received about KU’s new scheme.

“It’s an advantage for us,” Koenning said of remaining mum. “Yeah, you gotta think people are wondering, ‘What are they doing (offensively)?’”

Pay enough attention, though, and there are some clues out there about what the Jayhawks offense might look like, beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against Indiana State.

The hints start with Miles himself, who has frequently preached the importance of building a physical football team. He’s also admitted KU will at times go under center and huddle up — two style choices that haven’t been staples for a Jayhawks offense in more than a decade.

Speak to KU’s offensive linemen, and the vision perhaps becomes clearer.

“We just want to be known for a dominant run team up front: just pound it and pound it,” junior offensive lineman Adagio Lopeti said. “Run the ball as much as we can. Set a statement this year.”

Maybe KU fans shouldn’t be shocked if that’s how it turns out.

Miles — a longtime offensive line coach — has plenty of experience leaning heavily on his team’s run game. His resistance to turn to more of a pass-heavy offense at LSU also has been cited as a main reason he was fired at the end of the 2016 season.

With another chance, maybe it makes sense that Miles could try to prove his old-school approach can still work in 2019, even if many other programs have gone a different direction.

There also could be an argument that a slow-it-down, grind-the-opponent offense might play to KU’s strengths. The Jayhawks have three of the Big 12’s top running backs in Pooka Williams, Khalil Herbert and Dom Williams, though Pooka Williams must sit out the season opener because of a one-game suspension.

Miles also has continually been complimentary of his offensive line, which has a combined 10 players in the two deep that are upperclassmen.

“He tells us every day that we have talent, we have potential to be good,” Lopeti said. “So as long as we believe that we’re good enough, then I feel like he’s telling the truth.”

In addition, the Jayhawks have a potential weapon at fullback with Ben Miles, the coach’s son who was once rated the third-best high school prospect at his position.

Add it all up, and the makings could be there for a rare Big 12 team that doesn’t prefer to air it out.

“We want our offensive line to be known as a run blocker instead of a pass blocker,” KU center Andru Tovi said. “We kind of want to set the tone in the Big 12, saying that, ‘We’re here. The Jayhawks are coming.’”

The exact details will be revealed soon. KU shouldn’t be holding much back in its opener, especially considering the fact it’s only a 4 1/2-point betting favorite against its FCS opponent.

“I think we’re a really talented offense, and we can make a lot of big plays out there,” KU receiver Stephon Robinson said. “It just comes to the point where we have to be on the field and just make those plays and show the nation, show the community, show the whole school what we’re about.”

If Lopeti gets his wish, KU fans will leave Booth Memorial Stadium after Game 1 believing they watched an offense with more aggressive players that didn’t back down.

“I think people are in for a good surprise,” Lopeti said. “ ... You’ve just got to wait to see on Saturday.”