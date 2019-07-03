An early look at former Jayhawks in NBA summer games, plus some recruiting updates

Former KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman File photo

Undrafted a year ago, former Kansas combo guard Malik Newman spent his first season as a professional playing for a pair of teams in the NBA G-League.

The 22-year-old native of Jackson, Mississippi had a so-so 2018-19 campaign, averaging a combined 11.0 points a game on 45.4% shooting in 42 games for the Canton (Ohio) Charge and Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Skyforce.

Newman, who is hoping to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers and not the squad’s minor-league affiliate in Canton in 2019-20, has scored in double figures in the Cavs’ first two games of the 2019 Salt Lake City summer league.

Newman — he averaged 17.9 points a game in 2017-18, his only season at KU — scored 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting (2 of 3 from three) in the Cavaliers’ 86-71 loss to Utah on Tuesday night. He started and played 21 minutes. Newman came off the bench to score 16 points in 16 minutes in Monday’s 97-89 loss to San Antonio. He hit 7 of 11 shots and was 2 of 5 from three.

The Cavaliers play again Wednesday night in Utah then will head to Las Vegas for Vegas summer league action Friday through July 15. Newman’s ultimate goal would be to either land a guaranteed contract with the Cavs or at the very least an invitation to Cavs’ official training camp in September.

“Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Malik Newman wasted little time making an impression in his club debut, firing up 11 shots in just 16 minutes, leading to a 16-point effort during Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs,” wrote Jesse Borek of RotoBaller.com. “Despite contributing little across other categories, Newman displayed many of the same offensive tendencies he showcased during his collegiate campaigns with Mississippi State and Kansas.

“Newman spent the majority of last season in the G-League after appearing with the Lakers’ Summer League squad (then getting released). He’ll look to latch on with a Cleveland squad in need of consistent offensive talent entering the 2019-20 season.”

Kansas State’s Dean Wade also is playing for Cleveland’s summer league team. The undrafted free agent forward had 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting (2 of 5 threes) and six rebounds in 28 minutes on Monday, then did not play on Tuesday.

Dedric Lawson nets two points

Former KU forward Dedric Lawson scored two points in nine minutes for the Golden State Warriors in his NBA summer debut — a 100-90 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in Utah. Lawson hit 1 of 2 shots and had two rebounds for the Warriors. He did not play in the Warriors’ game Monday in Utah. Lawson is trying to make the Warriors’ 2019-20 roster as an undrafted free agent.

Kings acquire Cory Joseph

Former KU point guard Frank Mason may learn a bit about his job status with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings in the next day or so.

Mason, the Kings’ third-string point guard in 2018-19, his second year in the league, had his hopes of an expanded role take a hit on Monday when combo guard Cory Joseph agreed to a three-year, $37 million contract with the Kings.

Joseph, who is 6-foot-3, will “likely step in as the top backup to third-year point guard De’Aaron Fox while occasionally playing alongside him in an off-ball role,” according to CBSsports.com.

Last year’s backup to Fox, Yogi Ferrell, is beginning the second year of a three-year contact with the Kings. That, contract, however has a team option. The Kings must decline the option by Thursday if they wish to nullify the contract with Ferrell.

Mason, meanwhile, who played in just 38 of 82 games a year ago as third-stringer, will make $1.6 million this season if he’s still on the roster on Oct. 15. His contract also is under a team option.

Clarke on KU’s wish list

Terrence Clarke, a 6-6 junior-to-be shooting guard from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, who is ranked No. 2 in the high school recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, is being pursued by KU, Duke, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Memphis, UCLA, UConn and others.

“Clarke is really good. Older for his grade level and likely to reclassify into the 2020 class if things align, there has not been enough talk regarding just how great Clarke has been this spring and summer,” Corey Evans of Rivals.com wrote recently from the NBPA Top 100 camp in St. Louis. “One of the smoothest scorers in high school ball, Clarke can place 20 points on the scoreboard without any sweat. He was phenomenal again in St. Louis.”

Tre White update

Tre White, a 6-5 sophomore-to-be combo guard from Washington High in Milwaukee who recently orally committed to KU, “was more than solid in St. Louis,” writes Evans. “He is a bigger playmaker with an advanced feel and intellect for the game.”

He added that White “should have the chance to leave a quick imprint” once he gets to KU.

Lander recruited by many

Khristian Lander, a 6-2 junior-to-be point guard from Reitz High in Evansville, Ind., who is ranked No. 26 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State, Iowa and others.

“The Indiana native got off to a little bit of a slow start, but the final few days of camp (in St. Louis) he was tremendous,” writes Brian Snow of 247sports.com. “Lander has good size, excellent athleticism, and then he was really making shots. Also, Lander did a good job of not shot jacking, and getting his teammates involved. He is one of the fastest players in the country with the ball, and now that his shot is coming along, Lander looks nearly impossible to defend. Add in that he continues to grow, and there is a lot to like about his long term future.”

Langston Love lists KU

Langston Love, a 6-4 junior-to-be from Steele High in Cibolo, Texas, who is ranked No. 41 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Texas, Houston, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State.

“A high-scoring guard, Love really shot the ball well all week long (at NBPA camp),” writes Snow of 247sports.com. “He is also an effective driver who can finish above the rim. Because of his size and length, Love is someone who has some positional versatility, and it makes him very projectable going forward. With his ability to make shots, he is one of the toughest players in the country to deal with, and he has proven he is more than capable on the defensive end as well.”