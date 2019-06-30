KU Jayhawks offer scholarship to St. Louis Vashon High senior-to-be Cam’Ron Fletcher

2020 4-star PF Cam’Ron Fletcher highlights Highlights of 4-star PF Cam'Ron Fletcher from Vashon High School in St. Louis, Mo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of 4-star PF Cam'Ron Fletcher from Vashon High School in St. Louis, Mo.

Kansas has extended a men’s basketball scholarship offer to Cam’Ron Fletcher, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound senior-to-be wing from Vashon High School in St. Louis, Fletcher announced Sunday on Twitter.





Fletcher, the No. 37-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, participated at the Chicagoland Showcase at Rockford Valley College in Illinois over the weekend.

Former University of Illinois player Sergio McClain, a former teammate of KU assistant coach Jerrance Howard, is on staff at Vashon, which is led by head coach Tony Irons.

Fletcher has received scholarship offers from KU, Missouri, St. Louis, Kansas State, North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, Arizona, Louisville, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, UCLA, Xavier, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia and others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to keepingitheel.com, Fletcher in six games at the recent NBPA Top 100 camp averaged 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Prior to that, he averaged 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13 EYBL games for Brad Beal Elite.

“He’s versatile, that is the biggest thing,” Vashon coach Irons told kentucky.rivals.com. “He can defend. He can rebound and block shots. He has a pretty good jump shot, but it has to continue to get better obviously. In transition, he’s really, really good. He can get to the rim and finish. He’s somebody that I feel like his best basketball is ahead of him. He is also a really, really good kid. He’s got the grades. He’s got a really good personality.”

Of his recruitment, Irons said: “I think now he’s kind of zeroing in on taking official visits and thinking about where he fits. So, he’s nowhere near a decision yet, but I think he’s kind of close to figuring out who he likes.

“The big factors I would say will be being able to come in and play and be given an opportunity right away. Who can help grow him as a player to hopefully give him an opportunity for the long term. I would say the last thing would be who he has a relationship with, who he’s been talking to, who has been up front and honest with him. What the expectations are coming in as a freshman. I think all of those things weigh into it. His mom is going to play a big factor in it, so who she can trust and who will take care of him. Who will look after him as he continues to grow.”

Fletcher is a Brad Beal AAU teammate of Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior-to-be from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, who recently made a recruiting visit to KU and was offered a scholarship. Love is ranked No. 38 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He’s received scholarship offers from KU, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia and others.





Thompson enjoyed KU visit

Blue-chip recruit Bryce Thompson enjoyed his unofficial visit to KU last Thursday, he announced on Twitter. “Had a great visit to KU! Thanks to coach Self and the Jayhawk staff for being wonderful hosts. #RockChalk,” he wrote.

Thompson, a a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Tulsa’s Washington High, ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, visited North Carolina earlier in the week. He’s also considering Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Houston, Colorado, Michigan State, DePaul and others.

Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds his junior season in leading Washington High to Oklahoma’s Class 6A state title. He was named Oklahoma’s 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. KU coach Bill Self coached Thompson’s dad, Rod, during Rod’s senior season at Tulsa.

Mason back on court for Kings

Frank Mason will play for the Sacramento Kings summer league team for a third straight season, the team announced over the weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 25-year-old former Kansas point guard, who played in just 38 of the Kings’ 82 regular-season games a year ago, said he’s looking forward to Monday’s opener against Golden State in the three-day California Classic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

After that it’s on to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League event July 5-15 on UNLV’s campus.

“Just to come out again for the California Classic, I’m excited,” Mason said of upcoming games against the Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

I can’t wait to get out there. Every time I step on the court it’s fun no matter if it’s practice, summer league, a real game, it doesn’t matter. When I go out there I’m competing at a high level,” Mason added Saturday in an interview with Kings media aired on NBA.com.

Mason, who has been third-string point guard his first two years in the league with the Kings after winning consensus national player of the year honors his senior season at KU, appears to have a lot at stake this summer.

First-year Kings coach Luke Walton, his assistants and members of the front office have until Oct. 15 to decide whether they will entertain a team option on the third year of Mason’s rookie contract. At stake is $1.6 million he’d earn if he stays with the Kings.

“It definitely feels like a whole new start for me. I’m excited to have those new coaches (including assistants Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys, and Roy Rana) in here,” Mason said. “I really enjoy them so far. Hopefully it’ll only get better,” Mason added.

Mason recently announced that his second-annual charity softball game will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at T-Bones Stadium. A celebrity home run derby will start at 5 p.m with gates opening at 4 p.m. He will announce rosters for the game in coming weeks. Ticket information is available at the official Website for the game.





Graham, Lucas on summer rosters

Former KU guard Devonté Graham will compete for the Charlotte Hornets summer league team for a second straight season, the team has announced.





Also, former KU forward Landen Lucas will compete for the Atlanta Hawks summer league team, he announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-10, 25-year-old Lucas competed for the Boston Celtics summer-league team in July of 2017 in both Utah and Las Vegas, ultimately getting cut in the 2017-18 preseason.

Rehab from a nagging foot injury prevented Lucas for competing in the NBA summer league in 2018. Instead he eventually was off to Estonia where he averaged 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for BC Kalev/Cramo in limited action.

Other KU players in the summer league: Mason, Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Malik Newman (Cleveland), Dedric Lawson (Golden State), Lagerald Vick (Houston), Thomas Robinson (San Antonio).