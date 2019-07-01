Kansas issues scholarship offer to high-scoring New York prep point guard R.J. Davis

R.J. Davis, a 6-foot, 165-pound senior-to-be point guard from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, on Sunday received a men’s basketball scholarship offer from Kansas, nychoops.rivals.com reports.

KU assistant coach Norm Roberts and coaches from approximately 90 other colleges watched Stepinac’s all-time leading scorer (after just three seasons) play over the weekend at the New York Catholic League recruiting team camp at Archbishop Molloy in Queens, New York.

Davis, the No 104-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, is the second Archbishop Stepinac player to receive an offer from KU this summer. The Jayhawks have also offered A.J. Griffin, a 6-5, 180-pound junior-to-be combo guard.

Griffin is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

Davis is also being recruited by Texas, UCLA, St. John’s, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Penn State, Providence, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Marquette, Indiana, North Carolina, Villanova and others.





Davis averaged 25.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game last year, according to the Lower Hudson Valley Journal News. He hit 49 percent of his shots, including 34 percent from three-point range. He made 84 percent of his free throws.

“Stepinac’s R.J. Davis (2020) is just too quick, especially with the ball. Giving everybody fits, as he has all year,” Trey Rodriguez of Hoops Inquirer wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Of KU’s interest Davis told Zagsblog.com: “Coach Norm calls once in a while to check in and make sure I’m good, that the family’s good.”

Davis figures to leap in the rankings as his senior season progresses.

“R.J.’s obviously had an incredible 2019,” Stepinac coach Pat Massaroni told nychoops.rivals.com. “From Jan. 1 on, I think he’s had 15 additional offers to going with the 17 he already had since his freshman year. He’s on a mission to prove who he is and how he’s the best player in New York for that class. He won’t tell you this but, every point guard that’s ranked above him … he’s battling to beat that guy.”

Massaroni said a back injury prevented Davis from playing AAU ball from April to August of 2018.

Griffin, meanwhile, is being pursued by KU, Duke, UCLA, Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.

He is son of Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, who played high school basketball at Wichita East and college hoops at Seton Hall.

A.J. Griffin averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 points last month in Brazil for USA Basketball’s gold-medal winning Under 16 national team. He had 18 points in a 94-71 FIBA Americas Men’s U16 Championship game victory over Canada on June 9.

“They really like me,” Griffin said, referring to KU coaches in an interview with Zagsblog.com.

KU pursues Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith, a 6-8 junior-to-be small forward ranked No. 5 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Maryland, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and others, he tells Rivals.com.

“It is a big-name school and they are all about winning. They just informed me about the program, how they play, their philosophy, and stuff like that,” Smith said of conversations with KU coaches in an interview with Rivals.com.

Frank Mason has sore hip

Former KU guard Frank Mason of the Sacramento Kings has been ruled out of Monday’s California Classic NBA summer league contest against Golden State because of a sore hip, the team announced. He’s listed as day-to-day for the three-day, four-team round-robin event.

Graham leads Hornets’ summer team

Former KU point guard Devonté Graham of the Charlotte Hornets may or may not have an expanded role in his second year in the NBA following the loss of Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics. The Hornets have signed former Celtics lead guard Terry Rozier to a three-year, $58 million contract.

Graham, the top candidate to back up Rozier, has been asked to take on a leadership role during the upcoming summer league event in Las Vegas.

“Definitely, that’s what the coaches have talked to me about, being a leader,” said Graham, who currently is the on-court leader of an 18-player summer roster. He was speaking to reporters Monday at nba.com.

“Guys are going to follow just because we’ve been here before,” he said. “You can kind of tell they are looking forward to following our lead while we’re out there practicing. Me, Miles (Bridges) and Bake (Dwayne Bacon) have been trying to take on that role. We’ve definitely got to take charge of the team.”

Graham, who is in the second year of a three-year $4 million contract with Charlotte, averaged 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 46 games with the Hornets his rookie season. He played 14.3 minute a game and also spent time in the G-League.

“I’ve been doing a lot of individual workouts, playing one-on-one against Miles and Bake. I’m ready to play against some other guys, have some fun,” Graham said.