Former KU guards Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on NBA summer league rosters

Jayhawks guard Malik Newman answered questions during a news conference at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. File photo

Former University of Kansas guard Malik Newman will play for the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team in Salt Lake City on July 1-3 and in Las Vegas on July 5-15, according to NBA.com.

Newman, a 6-foot-3 guard from Jackson, Mississippi, averaged 9.5 points a game in 17 games for the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Skyforce of the NBA G-League last season. He averaged 12.0 points a game in 25 games for the Canton (Ohio) Charge.

Canton acquired Newman, 22, for Emanuel Terry in a trade with Sioux Falls last January.

“It would surprise no one if Malik Newman led the Cavaliers in scoring during the Salt Lake City session. The three-time Mississippi Mr. Basketball averaged 24.0 ppg over the last four games of the season for the Canton Charge last year — and he can score in bunches,” writes Joe Gabriele of nba.com.

“In a pair of late-season contests with Canton last year, Newman — who dropped 32 points on Duke in the 2018 NCAA Tournament — scored 18 of his 32 points in the second half in a win over Wisconsin and notched 21 of his 30 points in a victory over Long Island,” Gabriele adds.

Svi to play for Pistons in summer

Former KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk will play for the Detroit Pistons summer league team, according to nba.com.

Mykhailiuk, averaged 3.2 points a game in 42 games his rookie season in the NBA. He played 39 games with the Los Angeles Lakers and three with Detroit.

Mykhailiuk is slated to make the second-year minimum of $1.4 million in 2019-20.

Miles, Lee to coach summer league

Former KU point guard Aaron Miles will serve as head coach of the Golden State Warriors summer league team. Former KU guard Michael Lee will be one of his assistants. Miles is head coach of the Warriors’ G-League team located in Santa Cruz, California. Lee is an assistant with the same squad. Former KU forward Dedric Lawson is a member of Golden State’s summer squad.

It was previously reported that former KU forward Thomas Robinson will play with San Antonio and former KU guard Lagerald Vick with Houston in summer league action.

Grimes happy to be headed home

Former KU guard Quentin Grimes told Houston Fox 26-TV’s Mark Berman he’s looking forward to continuing his college basketball career at the University of Houston, about an hour drive from his hometown of The Woodlands, Texas.

“It’ll be great to have my family support me at every home game for sure. It’s good to know that I’m going to a really good school like Houston,” the 6-foot-5 Grimes told Berman.

“It came down to Texas A&M and Houston,” added Grimes, who announced plans to leave KU after one season on May 29 after he withdrew from the 2019 NBA Draft.

“Both were really good. Both had a really good presentation when I went down there. I bonded really well with both. I just feel like Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, I relate to him a little bit more. He’s coached some really good guards. He has coached in the league (NBA), coached Eric Gordon, James Harden, players like that. I feel like he’s the type of coach that can get me better, improve my game while I’m at Houston to get me to the next level,” Grimes added.

Grimes reportedly will apply for a waiver that would allow him to play in games in 2019-20. If the waiver request is denied, he’ll practice next season then play in games in 2020-21.

Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game his freshman season at KU. He hit 38.4 percent of his shots — 34 percent from three.

Dotson, Agbaji in next year’s draft?

KU will have two first round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Kyle Boone of CBSsports.com.





Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson will be the selected by Golden State at No. 20 overall, while sophomore combo guard Ochai Agbaji will be tabbed at No. 26 by Utah, Boone predicts.

“Golden State’s depth at point guard is shot. Shaun Livingston’s in his career twilight, Quinn Cook is a backup who has shown to be more productive as an off-ball scorer,” writes Boone. “Dotson can alleviate those depth concerns to give the Warriors a capable second-unit floor general with his scoring and playmaking ability.”

Of Agbaji Boone writes: “After nearly redshirting last season as a freshman, Ochai Agbaji emerged as a potential star in the second half of the season for Kansas. He’s an athletic wing with good ball skills and good defensive instincts — a potential two-way player who could complement the Jazz in their quest to the top of the West.

