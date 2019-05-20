University of Kansas
‘Embiid made me look little’: KU 7-footer Udoka Azubuike dwarfed in photo by NBA star
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike — at 7 feet and 270 pounds — is not used to being the small guy in a photo.
That scenario took place this weekend, though, when Azubuike posed for a shot with former Jayhawk and current Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid before KU’s graduation.
Embiid returned to campus for a few days, as his sister, Laurence, graduated from KU with a Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology. That led to Azubuike taking a picture with the pair, which he posted as an Instagram Story.
Azubuike’s caption: “Congrats Lolo on graduating. Embiid made me look little.”
Many KU fans took screenshots of the story and shared on their social media accounts.
In case you were wondering, Embiid is listed at 7 feet and 250 pounds on the 76ers’ official roster ... which appears to be selling him short on both measurements.
Others also shared photos of Embiid from KU’s graduation weekend.
Embiid played one year at KU in 2013-14, averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds in 28 games before a back injury ended his freshman season. His 76ers fell last week to the Toronto Raptors last week, 4-3, in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.
