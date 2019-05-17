No. 17-ranked high school player Precious Achiuwa chooses Memphis over KU, others

Precious Achiuwa is a Kansas target who has been relatively quiet with his recruitment throughout the entire process. aschiffer@kcstar.com

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, has decided to play college basketball at Memphis, he announced on Friday.

Achiuwa, the No. 17-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, chose coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers over Kansas, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia.

“I want to thank all the schools who recruited me. It’s been a great experience,” Achiuwa said in a video on ESPN.com reporter Paul Biancardi’s Twitter account. “With that being said, I would like to take my talent to the University of Memphis. I decided to take my talent to the University of Memphis because I trust coach Penny, coach Mike (Miller) and coach Sam (Mitchell) and it feels like home. I believe it can help me prepare for the next level.”

Memphis has also signed the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2019, James Wiseman, plus six other highly-regarded players: No. 17-ranked Achiuwa, No. 37-rated Boogie Ellis, No. 48 Lester Quinones, No. 50 D.J. Jeffries, No. 84 Damion Baugh and No. 123 Malcolm Dandridge.

“Achiuwa is a high level athlete. His calling card is to compete on the glass and finish plays. He is extremely valuable and versatile as a switch defender. Offense is developing. Memphis is now No.1 in the class rankings,” ESPN’s Biancardi wrote on Twitter.

Achiuwa played at St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey his junior year of high school before transferring to Montverde where he averaged 15 points a game this season.

He has a brother, God’sgift Achiuwa, who played basketball at St. John’s.

Kansas so far has signed three players in the recruiting Class of 2019. They are: No. 44-ranked small forward Tristan Enaruna, No. 90-ranked guard Christian Braun and No. 103-ranked guard Issac McBride.





KU is awaiting the decision of R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, who has a list of KU, Memphis, Kentucky and Texas Tech. Hampton, the No. 6-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He topped the 50-point mark twice.

He is a good friend of another KU prospect. Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, has asked for his release from his Michigan letter-of-intent following John Beilein’s decision to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching position.

Wilson told 247sports.com he will look at Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Florida. Michigan also remains a possibility.

Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players.

Scholarship players who at this time are expected to be on KU’s 2019-20 roster: Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, as well as signees Braun, McBride and Enaruna. Also, freshman point guard Devon Dotson is testing the NBA waters, but there is a strong possibility he will return to school.

Freshman Quentin Grimes and junior Dedric Lawson are expected to remain in the NBA Draft. Sophomore Silvio De Sousa has said he will remove his name from the draft pool if he wins an eligibility appeal with the NCAA. KU would have three scholarships left to give if De Sousa and Dotson both return, more if one or both leave.





