Here is Kawhi Leonard’s rim-rattling, game-winning shot in super slow motion

Kawhi Leonard talks about his game-winning shot that sent the Toronto Raptors to the East Finals of the NBA Playoffs.

Vince Lombardi famously called football a game of inches.

Kawhi Leonard showed the same is true of basketball on Sunday night. In the seventh game of Toronto’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers, the game was tied at 90 when Leonard launched a shot ahead of the final buzzer.

The basketball hit the rim. Then it hit the rim again. And then again. And after hitting the rim for a fourth time, the ball fell through and the Raptors won the game and the series.

A more dramatic finish hasn’t been seen in the NBA since Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” for the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

Here is the Kawhi shot that won it:

Kawhi’s reaction to his game-winner is priceless pic.twitter.com/fSS9WWI88y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2019

Watching the shot in slow motion is mesmerizing:

You can’t fight the basketball gods. Meant to be. pic.twitter.com/2Xhwb44dTR — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) May 13, 2019

This shot of fans watching in Toronto is fantastic. Sports can be awesome:

Toronto fan go wild .... pic.twitter.com/IXnTv2Va5t — Surge 19 (@LloydCreech1) May 13, 2019

And then there is this photo after the ball left Leonard’s hands. Check out those faces:

One of the best sports photos of all time. By @RMadonik pic.twitter.com/JFsoqMWTvu — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) May 13, 2019