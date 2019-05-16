Michigan signee Jalen Wilson re-opens recruitment, says KU basketball is on his list

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Jalen Wilson, a top 50-ranked high school basketball senior small forward who last November signed with Michigan over Kansas and others, on Thursday asked out of his letter of intent and re-opened his recruitment.

Wilson, 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, asked for his release three days after Wolverines coach John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching position.

Wilson told 247sports.com’s Brian Snow he “intends to look at Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Florida.” Michigan also remains a possibility, Snow reports.

“First I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join the Michigan family last May,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I would also like to thank the coaching staff and the City of Ann Arbor for showing an unbelievable amount of love and support. Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from the University of Michigan and re-open my recruitment. Thank you, (signed) Jalen Wilson.”

Wilson — he is ranked No. 47 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com — initially chose the Wolverines over KU, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State, UCLA and others.

Wilson is a good friend of R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High, ranked No. 6 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. Hampton is expected to announce soon for either KU, Memphis, Kentucky or Texas Tech.

KU has room for both players on the 2019-20 roster, opening the possibility the two could join forces. KU’s coaching staff cannot contact Wilson until he’s released from his letter-of-intent.

Already, 247sports.com recruiting analysts Jerry Meyer and Evan Daniels predict Wilson will attend KU. Jayhawks coaches can’t comment on specific recruits in accordance with NCAA rules.

“Given the late timing of this decision, Wilson says that he would like to begin scheduling visits soon, but nothing is set at the moment,” 247sports.com’s Snow wrote Thursday.





Of Beilein’s decision to leave Michigan, Wilson told the Denton Record-Chronicle Wednesday: “I’m not mad because I know what he (Beilein) did was for him and it’s a great opportunity. “But I was shocked. JaKobe (Coles, Guyer High junior) called me, and I really didn’t believe him. But then my mom came in with the news and said the same thing and I went to ESPN and saw it was true.”

Wilson averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game for Guyer last season.

“Close to everyone in America will be involved (trying to land Wilson),” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com on Twitter.

The Jayhawks have several scholarships to award for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Hampton has not yet said when he will announce his college choice. On Saturday, Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9, 215-pound senior power forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, who is ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has said he will announce his college choice. He has not revealed an exact time.

“Achiuwa will choose between Kansas, Memphis and North Carolina on Saturday, though Syracuse has gained whispers of late,” writes Evans of Rivals.com. “There is no clear front-runner, though the Jayhawks appear to have the most momentum but the latest talk surrounds Memphis.”

Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players.

Scholarship players who at this time are expected to be on KU’s 2019-20 roster: Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, as well as signees Christian Braun, Issac McBride and Tristan Enaruna. Also, freshman point guard Devon Dotson is testing the NBA waters, but there is a strong possibility he will return to school.

Freshman Quentin Grimes and junior Dedric Lawson are expected to remain in the NBA Draft. Sophomore Silvio De Sousa has said he remove his name from the draft pool if he wins an eligibility appeal with the NCAA. KU would have three scholarships left to give if De Sousa and Dotson both return, more if one or both leave.