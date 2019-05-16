To stay or go? Where does Kansas’ Devon Dotson currently stand in the NBA Draft process?

KU’s Devon Dotson brings his game to NBA Combine Kansas guard Devon Dotson talks about the NBA Draft process and how it’s gone for him so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas guard Devon Dotson talks about the NBA Draft process and how it’s gone for him so far.

Devon Dotson doesn’t plan to decide on his basketball future any time soon, but he gave NBA scouts plenty of reason to like him on Thursday.

The Kansas guard was fourth among point guards in the vertical jump at 38.5 inches at the NBA Combine, second overall in the shuttle run at 2.8 seconds and scored eight points in his exhibition game alongside Tennessee star Grant Williams, his former high school teammate.

Dotson said he remains extremely close with Williams and couldn’t help but laugh throughout the week at his former teammate, who carried some extra weight with him the first time they played together.

“He was a big guy,” Dotson said. “When we went to college he transformed and worked it off.”

Dotson, who is 6 feet, 2 inches, said he’s nowhere close to deciding on his future, which includes a possible return to Kansas for his sophomore season. Dotson is here alongside KU teammate Quentin Grimes, who shared ball-handling duties with him this past season.

Dotson said his decision isn’t linked to Grimes and said while the two had growing pains splitting time in the backcourt, he sees the value in returning for a sophomore season, were that to be his move. As a freshman, Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point territory. He was also second on the team in turnovers with 81, and said a year in which he takes better care of the ball could raise his stock. Next season, Kansas returns center Udoka Azubuike alongside guard Ochai Agbaji and recent forward pledge Tristan Enaruna.

“I don’t think one of us affects each other,” Dotson said of Grimes and his NBA decision. “Quentin’s going to do what’s best for him and his family.”

KU coach Bill Self and his staff have been in touch with Dotson daily to relay feedback and opinions on his workouts and meetings and Dotson, a former four-star recruit, said the coaching staff is at peace with his current situation.

So what does Dotson think a return to KU would mean for the team?

“I feel like the roster would be strong,” he said.

Dotson said he has a workout planned with the Atlanta Hawks next week among others and doesn’t plan to decide until after he participates in a pro day out in California towards the end of the month.

When asked what he’s looking for to lean one way or the other, Dotson didn’t really tip his hand other than to say he’s still working to learn where he could go in the draft and what the depth could potentially look like for him in next year’s draft.

Dotson said he plans to huddle with his agent and family around the May 29 deadline before coming to a decision.

“There’s different things,” he said of the factors. “Getting more comfortable with the teams. It’s still kind of early.”