Tight end Jace Sternberger — taken in 3rd round of NFL Draft — was a two-year Jayhawk

A former Kansas football player was taken in the third round of Friday’s 2019 NFL Draft ... though he didn’t end his career with the Jayhawks.

Tight end Jace Sternberger, who was an All-America selection last year for Texas A&M, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round as the 75th overall selection.

Sternberger spent half his college career at KU. He was part of former coach David Beaty’s 2015 recruiting class, signing with the Jayhawks as a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end.

Though Sternberger transitioned to tight end in Lawrence, he never moved his way up the depth chart. He redshirted in 2015 then caught one pass for five yards with some special teams work in 2016 before announcing after that season he would transfer.

Sternberger had immediate success elsewhere. At Northeastern Oklahoma, he had 21 catches for 336 yards with six touchdowns, and after committing to Texas A&M, Sternberger was a consensus first-team All-America selection with 47 receptions, 804 yards and 10 touchdowns. He declared for this year’s NFL Draft with one year of eligibility remaining.

Beaty was asked in October whether he knew what he had with Sternberger at KU.

“Man, I’ll tell you this. We absolutely knew he was talented,” Beaty said. “He knew he could run. We knew that he was going to be a playmaker, because when he caught the ball on tape in high school, he scored. He was hard to tackle. He did the same thing for us in practice.

“I think he was younger when he was here. It was good to see him mature and step up, but he’s turned into one of the best playmakers in the country.”

Beaty, who said he’d reached out to Sternberger during his breakout year at Texas A&M to congratulate him on his success, also was asked why he thought Sternberger had left KU’s program.

“I think just a new start for him,” Beaty said in October. “I think all guys go through things in their own career, and they feel they might know what is best for them at the time, and at that point, I think he felt like it was better for him to get a fresh start, and it’s worked out good for him. I know where he’s at, and it’s a good place, and they’re using him really well. He is a tight end that really plays like a wideout. He can run, really run.”

As far as players that finished their careers with KU ... defensive lineman Daniel Wise is expected to be picked sometime in rounds 4-7 on Saturday, while linebacker Joe Dineen — he led the nation in solo tackles per game — also could be a late-round selection.

