KU athletic department extends contract with Adidas for $196 million through 2030-31

The University of Kansas athletic department has extended its apparel and sponsorship contract with Adidas, the two parties announced Wednesday morning.

The 14-year renewal, which includes the last two years and runs through the 2030-31 school year, is worth $14 million annually, according to a news release. KU first partnered with Adidas in 2005, signing an eight-year agreement. The pact was renewed 2013 with a six-year extension.

“Both we and Adidas have done our due diligence and thoroughly evaluated all factors related to this partnership, including the current environment related to college basketball,” KU chancellor Douglas Girod said. “We are confident about this renewed partnership and look forward to continuing our relationship with Adidas.”

KU’s agreement comes after some question about whether the two sides would continue working together. Previous KU athletic director Sheahon Zenger originally announced a proposed re-up with Adidas for 14 years and $191 million of sponsorship and apparel in September 2017, though those plans were put on hold by new athletic director Jeff Long following the FBI’s investigation into Adidas and its involvement with steering college basketball players.

“This commitment is much more than the standard sponsorship product-allowance agreement,” Long said Wednesday. “Adidas has demonstrated genuine commitment to the long-term growth of Kansas Athletics, while also making a meaningful contribution to the overall academic mission of the university.”

