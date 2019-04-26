Former KU guard/forward K.J. Lawson has heard from several schools regarding transfer

“I’m not going anywhere,” KU’s Bill Self says Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year.

K.J. Lawson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore guard/forward who announced plans to transfer from Kansas to a yet-to-be-determined school on April 5, has heard from Oregon, Boston College, Arkansas, San Diego, Nebraska, Georgia State, Butler, SMU, Tennessee State, South Alabama and UAB, according to a Twitter posting of Chuck Lawson, founder of 901prepscoop.com.

K.J. Lawson — he started his career at Memphis — averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds a game for the Jayhawks in 2018-19. His brother, Dedric, KU’s leading scorer (19.4 ppg) and rebounder (10.3 rpg), declared for the NBA Draft on April 8.

Chandler Lawson, a 6-8 senior power forward from Wooddale High in Memphis, and brother of Dedric and K.J., will be a freshman at Oregon next season. Chandler Lawson is ranked No. 108 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Enaruna completes Miami visit

Tristan Enaruna, a 6-7, 205-pound senior small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, who is ranked No 105 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, completed an official visit to Miami on Thursday. Enaruna will visit Creighton on Friday and Saturday and KU on Sunday.

Enaruna — he hails originally from Netherlands — averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this past season. KU coach Bill Self made a recruiting trip to Utah in mid-January, offering Enaruna a scholarship on Jan. 17.

“Had a great time visiting the U!! Great group of people! Blessed!” Enaruna wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

Gil Reich dies at age 87

Former KU basketball and football player Gil Reich died on April 22 at the age of 87.

Reich, a native of Steelton, Penn., who most recently lived in Barrington, Ill., was an All-America cornerback, quarterback and punt returner, leading KU to a 7-3 record in 1952. A 6-foot guard, Reich was a starter on the 1952-53 NCAA runnerup basketball team (19-6) that won the Big Seven Conference regular season title.

Reich was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1953. The Boston Celtics selected him with the 32nd overall pick of the NBA Draft that same year.

Reich, a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, was a retired executive vice president of AXA Equitable, working 35 years for the company in Chicago, Milwaukee and New York.

He served as chair of the KU Alumni Association in 2001-02 and is a member of the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Details on May 3 services (in Illinois) are available at Legacy.com.

Cornish a Hall of Famer

Former KU football running back Jon Cornish will be inducted into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame, the league announced Wednesday.

The ceremony for Class of 2019 inductees will be held Aug. 9 at the CFL Hall in Hamilton, Ontario.

Cornish, 34, played for the Calgary Stampeders from 2007-15. The three-time CFL all-star (2012-14) played on two Grey Cup championship teams (2008 and 2014).

Cornish was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2013 after gaining 1,813 yards in 17 games. He led the league in rushing from 2012-14.

Cornish also received the Marsh Award in 2013 as Canada’s male athlete of the year.

He finished his career as the fourth-leading rusher in Stampeders history (6,844 yards, 1,026 carries, 6.7 yards per carry). He had 44 career TDs.

“This is my crowning achievement,” Cornish told the Edmonton Journal on Wednesday. “There’s nothing really else for a football player to get. So for me, I could not be more honored to receive this greatest recognition of my life.”

Cornish, who played at KU from 2002 to ’06, gained 2,245 career yards on 387 carries with 17 TDs. He led the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,457) in 2006.

“Jon was an exceptional player for the Stampeders and I congratulate him on his well-deserved nomination for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame,” Stampeders president John Hufnagel told the Edmonton Journal. “He earned his dues early in his career with hard work and commitment on special teams and he went on to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the history of the CFL.”

Other members of the Class of 2019: Mervyn Fernandez (B.C. Lions), Terry Greer (Toronto Argonauts), Ernie Pitts (posthumously, Winnipeg Blue Bombers), David Williams (five teams), Jim Hopson (Saskatchewan Roughriders) and Frank Smith (UBC Thunderbirds).

Keating set for Seton Hall induction

Larry Keating, who recently announced his retirement as KU’s special assistant to the athletic director, will be inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in a June 19 ceremony at Seton Hall.

Keating, KU’s basketball schedule-maker the past 16 years, will enter the Hall with Eoin Monahan (men’s soccer, 1991), Rich Scheid (baseball, 1994), Laura Taylor (softball, 2005), Ka-Deidre Simmons (women’s basketball, 2015) and former board of regents member Joseph LaSala (class of 1972).

Keating served as Seton Hall’s athletic director from 1985-97.

Ben McLemore to honor brother

Former KU guard Ben McLemore will present a scholarship in honor of his late brother, Kevin, at the Friends of Normandy Scholarship Foundation Gala on Friday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings, Mo., KSDK-TV reports.

Ben’s brother, Kevin, who played college basketball at Brown Mackie College and Jessup University in California, died in November, 2018.

The Friends of Normandy Scholarship Foundation is an independent organization that raises money to help students continue their post-secondary education. Since 2008, approximately $300,000 has been raised for scholarships for students to attend universities all over the country.

Ben McLemore, 26, who is from St. Louis, was cut by the Sacramento Kings in February. He’s played six seasons in the NBA and will be a free agent this offseason.





