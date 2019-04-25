California prep wing Johnny Juzang reclassifies, draws interest from KU, UK, Virginia

Harvard-Westlake’s Johnny Juzang #5 shoots as Notre Dame’s Coltrane Goring #21 defends during their game at Harvard-Westlake Friday, Jan 4, 2019. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily NewsSCNG) Hans Gutknecht/Los Angeles Daily News

Johnny Juzang, a 6-foot-6 junior wing from Harvard-Westlake High School in North Hollywood, California, announced on Wednesday he is reclassifying from the recruiting Class of 2020 to 2019.

That means Juzang, who according to Zagsblog.com has interest in KU, Kentucky, Virginia, Villanova, USC and UCLA — with Kentucky as the perceived leader — will begin his college career next season.

“First off, I want to thank everyone who’s helped me and been there for me up to this point. I’ve had an amazing experience in high school and wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Juzang, the No. 22-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’d like to thank Harvard-Westlake: the coaches, the trainers, the teachers and the staff for making my three years so special. I also want to thank Compton Magic (his AAU team) for all they’ve done for me in my journey. And of course, I want to say thank you to my family and friends who support me no matter what. With that being said, I will be reclassifying to the class of 2019 and attending college this fall. My college decision will be made in the next few weeks.”

Juzang, who was offered a scholarship by Kentucky last week, will visit UK on Monday. He has not announced dates for any other campus visits.

“He could be the best shooter in the country with a scoring package at all three levels,” Etop Udo-Ema of the Compton Magic told Zagsblog.com.





Juzang averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a junior at Harvard-Westlake.

“He can really shoot,” Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com told aseaofblue.com. “He shoots well off the catch from three and has a nice pull-up jumper. And he averages almost double-digit rebounds. He has size and he’s physical — a smart player.

“He’s smart. He has instincts. He competes. And he has some size and strength. He’s good in traffic and comes up with the ball,” Meyer added.

Barnes pursued by KU, others

Scottie Barnes, a 6-8, 210-pound junior power forward from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, likes the attention Kansas has shown him in recruiting.

“They have a very good program. They are probably one of the few schools that text me on a daily basis,” Barnes told Rivals.com. “I am going to take an official visit to Kansas soon and probably going to go to Miami pretty soon, unofficially.”

He revealed a list of eight schools during February: KU, Kentucky, Duke, Oregon, Cal, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State.

“Most of those schools talk to me on a daily basis and show their interest that they really want me and they are high level Division I programs,” Barnes said.

Barnes is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Achiuwa visits Memphis

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9, 215-pound senior power forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, who is ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Memphis, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia. He visited Memphis Monday and Tuesday.

“As for Memphis, I’m starting to get the feel that things are trending in their direction,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “Keep in mind that Achiuwa was on campus unofficially during the fall and the fact that he’s chosen to return for an official visit after seeing what (Memphis coach) Penny Hardaway has put together in 2019 is a good sign.

“This time last week, I would have given Kansas the slight advantage, but much of that had to do with the thought that Memphis would likely land Trendon Watford. With (coach) Will Wade back at LSU, I’m not sure Memphis happens for Watford anymore and because of that, they’re turning up the heat on Achiuwa and I’m thinking it could pay off here sooner than later.”

Collins switching schools

Frankie Collins, a 6-1 sophomore point guard from Clark High School in Las Vegas, who has KU on his list of schools, has decided to transfer to Compass Prep High in Phoenix, Rivals.com reports. Collins has heard from KU, UNLV, UTEP, New Mexico, Minnesota, TCU, Oklahoma and others. He’s also made unofficial visits to Arizona and USC.

“They have a great program and a great coach. One thing I like is that I’m trying to take my game to the next level and be a pro and that’s something that they have shown they can do,” Collins said of KU to Rivals.com.

The list of early entrants is out

Kansas’ Dedric Lawson, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and Silvio De Sousa are four of 233 basketball players — 175 from colleges; 58 international players — to file as early entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft, the NBA announced this week.

Other Big 12 players on the early entry list: Desmond Bane, Jaylen Fisher, Kouat Noi and Kevin Samuel, TCU; Talen Horton-Tucker, Cameron Lard and Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State; Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech; Jaxson Hayes, Texas and Sagaba Konate, West Virginia.

K-State officials confirmed to The Star’s Kellis Robinett that Xavier Sneed declared for the NBA Draft over the weekend. For whatever reason, he was not on the early-entry list released by the NBA.

Players have until May 29 to withdraw from the draft if they wish to return to college.

KU’s Lawson and Grimes are expected to remain in the draft. De Sousa, a sophomore, has said he will return to KU if he is reinstated for competition by the NCAA. He is appealing a recent ruling that deemed him ineligible until the 2020-21 season. There is believed to be a good chance Dotson return to college after testing the waters.

In all, 60 players will be selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held June 20 in Brooklyn.





Taylor, Little join TBT team

Former KU players Tyshawn Taylor and Mario Little have been added to the roster of “Self Made” — the KU alumni team that will be competing in the single-elimination “The Basketball Tournament” this summer.

Taylor, a 6-3, 29-year-old point guard, has been playing for a professional team in Italy this season. Little, a 6-6, 31-year-old combo guard, has been playing in Croatia. Taylor and Little join Landen Lucas, Travis Releford, Perry Ellis, Elijah Johnson and Kevin Young on a KU team that will open tourney play July 25-28 at Koch Arena in Wichita. Winner of the eight-team event (KU, Kansas State, Wichita State alumni teams plus five others) will advance to the regional Aug. 1-6 in Chicago. Players on the eventual winning team will split $2 million prize money.

KU offers Foster

KU has offered a scholarship to Michael Foster, a 6-9, 220-pound sophomore power forward out of Washington High School in Milwaukee. Foster, the No 4-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has also been offered in recent weeks by Illinois, Clemson, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida State, and Auburn, Rivals.com reports.





