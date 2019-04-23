Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore returns to his hometown to play for DePaul

KU sophomore Charlie Moore on his improvement and Lagerald Vick KU sophomore Charlie Moore talks about the Jayhawks' practices, his improvement and the play of teammate Lagerald Vick on Nov. 29, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU sophomore Charlie Moore talks about the Jayhawks' practices, his improvement and the play of teammate Lagerald Vick on Nov. 29, 2018.

Chicago native Charlie Moore is headed home to play for DePaul’s basketball team, Blue Demons coach Dave Leitao announced Tuesday.

Moore, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore point guard who is transferring from Kansas, averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game for the Jayhawks last season. He started his career at California, where he averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists a game as a freshman. He sat out the 2017-18 season at KU in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

“Charlie Moore adds an all-around experienced guard to our program that can shoot and distribute the ball at a high level,” Leitao said Tuesday in a release. “He also brings high-level experience from playing in both the Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences and his return to his hometown is exciting for our fans and basketball fans in Chicago.”

Moore, a graduate of Chicago’s Morgan Park High School, was the 2015-16 Illinois Mr. Basketball and Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year after averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 rebounds his senior year.

There is a good chance Moore will be able to play at DePaul during the upcoming 2019-20 season and not have to sit out a year. It is believed he will apply for a family hardship exception with the NCAA in response to his dad having health issues.

Markese Jacobs, who at one time was committed to KU, has also signed with DePaul. He’s a 5-11 senior point guard at Chicago’s Uplift Academy.





