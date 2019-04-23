Arkansas-Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker plans on visiting KU

“I’m not going anywhere,” KU’s Bill Self says Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year.

High-scoring Arkansas-Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas on May 10-12, he told Rivals.com on Monday.

Tucker, a 6-foot-5 combo guard who played his high school basketball at Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, has visited West Virginia and Auburn. He’s slated to visit Memphis this weekend and Iowa State on May 3-5.

Tucker — he started his college career playing for former KU assistant Joe Dooley at Florida Gulf Coast — averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds a game at Little Rock last season. He made 72 of 175 threes for 41.1 percent. Overall he was a 49.1 percent shooter.

“After those visits, that will probably be it,” Tucker told Rivals.com. “I’ll probably make my decision right after my last visit (Kansas). I want to know before the (NBA) draft (May 29) so I’ll have something to fall back on if that doesn’t go the way I plan for it to.”

Tucker has entered his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, thus will participate in pre-draft workouts with teams and attend the NBA Combine on May 14-19 in Chicago, if invited. Deadline for removing one’s name from the draft pool in order to return to school is May 29.

Tucker thoroughly enjoyed his trip to Auburn.

“I love it. I definitely love it,” Tucker said of Auburn to Rivals.com. “The people were very welcoming. Coach (Bruce Pearl) is great. Coach (assistant Wes Flanigan) is great. The whole staff is great. Auburn is definitely more than I expected. Auburn is definitely the place to beat,” he added.

Stanley explains Duke decision

Blue-chip basketball recruit Cassius Stanley trimmed his long list of schools to three — Kansas, UCLA and Oregon — back in September.

Those three schools remained the only ones in the running for the 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, California, until about six weeks ago, when Duke entered the scene.

Stanley visited Duke on April 12-14 and on Monday capped a short courtship by signing with the Blue Devils, who swept in and corralled the No. 33-ranked player (by Rivals.com) in the recruiting Class of 2019.

“It was a crazy decision,” Stanley told the Los Angeles Times. “It was a lot of pressure. Initially I had three schools, UCLA, Kansas and Oregon. Coach Alford (Steve, UCLA) got fired (on Dec. 30). Around the same time Duke slid in. I was skeptical at first because I wanted to stay loyal to the programs that were recruiting me earlier, but I felt Duke had the best to offer.”

Stanley, who is known as perhaps the most athletic player in the Class of 2019, averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2018-19. Stanley is the second player from Sierra Canyon to be recruited in the last three years by Duke, which signed Marvin Bagley in 2017.

“I can see myself being really productive in their system,” Stanley told Rivals.com. “Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) has talked to me about playing ‘right way’ basketball — moving the ball around, making the right pass and that’s really how I play. I think I could fit pretty well in the system.”

Cooper considering KU, Kentucky

Sharife Cooper, a 5-11 junior point guard from McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia, is being recruited by KU, Kentucky, Auburn and others, Rivals.com reports.

Cooper, who is ranked No. 16 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, also has heard from Alabama, Clemson and many others.

“Cooper is one of the savviest guards in America. The five-star standout has never been short on production and while he has made his calling in the scoring department, it was nice to see threads of playmaking and premier passing skills woven into the fabric of his outing on Friday evening,” Rivals.com’s Corey Evans wrote from last weekend’s Tipoff Classic in Atlanta.

“Auburn, Kansas and Kentucky are the three most talked about programs with Cooper as he enters his senior travel season as he continues to state his claim as one of the best guards in the 2020 class.”

Moore headed to DePaul

Former KU reserve guard Charlie Moore, who recently announced plans to leave KU, has chosen DePaul as his transfer destination, a source close to Moore confirmed to The Star. Jeff Goodman of Stadium on Monday reported Moore was to attend DePaul, which is located in Moore’s hometown of Chicago. DePaul also is the choice of incoming freshman point guard Markese Jacobs, who once was committed to KU but reopened his recruiting prior to the start of his senior year at Chicago’s Uplift High School.

Moore started his career at California where he averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists per game as a freshman. He sat out the 2017-18 season at KU before averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game this past season, his sophomore season.

Lucas on ‘Self Made’ team

Former KU forward Landen Lucas has been officially added to the roster of “Self Made,” KU’s entry in The Basketball Tournament. Other former KU players who have been revealed as members of the KU alumni team thus far: Elijah Johnson, Perry Ellis, Travis Releford and Kevin Young. The single-elimination tournament will begin July 25-28 at Koch Arena in Wichita. Winner of the eight-team Wichita event (KU, Kansas State, Wichita State alumni teams plus five others) will advance to the finals Aug. 1-6 in Chicago. The tourney winner nets $2 million prize money to split between the players.





