KU prospect Hurt scores seven points in Nike Hoop Summit as decision day nears

Matthew Hurt of Rochester, Minn., has KU on his list of possible colleges. Rochester (Minn.) Post Bulletin

Minnesota high school basketball forward Matthew Hurt, who is expected to announce his decision for Kansas, Duke, North Carolina or Kentucky on Friday in a commitment ceremony at his high school, scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in Team USA’s 93-87 victory over the World Select Team in the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit on Friday night in Portland, Ore.

Hurt, a 6-9 senior from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., ranked No. 7 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, hit 3 of 6 shots. He was 1 of 3 from three-point range in 14 minutes.

KU coach Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari reportedly will travel to Minnesota on Sunday to meet with Hurt a final time during the recruiting process. Recent reports have listed Duke as Hurt’s leader. At times, Memphis and Minnesota have been included on his list of schools, though of late only Duke, KU, UK and UNC have been mentioned.

“Just landed back in MN. Got to put the USA jersey on one more time. As always, it was an honor to represent my country this week!!! Thanks to @usabasketball @usabjnt @nikehoopsummit for the opportunity!” Hurt wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Also at the Hoop Summit … Former Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of IMG Academy scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting with four rebounds for the winners. Robinson-Earl, who is headed to Villanova, started and played 22 minutes. Cole Anthony scored 25 points, Walter Moore 13 points and James Wiseman 12 points with 10 rebounds for Team USA.

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy who is being recruited by Kansas, had 15 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes for the losing World Team. Achiuwa, the No. 16-ranked player in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is expected to announce his college choice in May, according to Zagsblog.com. He is considering KU, North Carolina, Memphis, Georgia and others.

N’Faly Dante, a 6-10 junior center from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., had two points on 1-of-3 shooting and four boards for the World Team in 17 minutes. Dante, the No. 8-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon and others. There has been talk he may reclassify to the Class of 2019.

Nico Mannion, who has signed with Arizona, led the World Team with 28 points.

Stanley on Duke visit

Cassius Stanley, a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., who has a final list of KU, Duke, UCLA and Oregon, reportedly will change his decision date from Wednesday to next Saturday, according to 247sports.com. He is visiting Duke this weekend.





Stanley is ranked No. 33 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

“It’s way more difficult than I thought,” Stanley said regarding his recruitment in an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News. “When I was getting offers my freshman and sophomore year, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going here … I’m going here’. But as I’ve gotten older, been on my visits, it’s hard not to get caught up emotionally. It’s so hard.”

Stanley averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2018-19.

Beverly visiting Georgia

Harlond Beverly, a teammate of KU recruiting target Achiuwa at Montverde Academy, is visiting Georgia this weekend. Beverly, a 6-4 senior combo guard, is ranked No. 59 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. He visited Miami and also has KU, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa State, Virginia and Baylor on his list. He’s originally from Southfield, Mich.





