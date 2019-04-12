Guard Devon Dotson enters name into draft, leaves option open for KU return

Bill Self on KU’s future and how Auburn ran away with NCAA Tournament win Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self looked ahead to next season and explained KU's breakdowns in an 89-75 loss to Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self looked ahead to next season and explained KU's breakdowns in an 89-75 loss to Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City.

Kansas freshman Devon Dotson will enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, Dotson announced Friday on Twitter.

Dotson, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged 12.3 points (48% shooting), 3.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds for the 26-10 Jayhawks. He made 33 of 91 threes for 36%.

“After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA Draft process,” Dotson said. “I feel it’s a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding by basketball future.

“Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility.”

Dotson, if invited, will be able to compete at the NBA Combine May 14-19 in Chicago. He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft if he wishes to return to school.

Players are allowed to hire agents during the testing process as long as they end the relationship if they return to school.

Thus far this offseason, junior Dedric Lawson also has declared for the draft. His brother K.J., along with guard Charlie Moore, have announced plans to transfer. Also, on Wednesday, guard Quentin Grimes declared for the draft; it’s believed Grimes will keep his name in, whereas Dotson indicated he is leaving open the possibility of a return to KU.

Junior Udoka Azubuike is expected to announce at some point for the draft. Sophomore Silvio De Sousa’s status for next season remains in question; he has been ordered to sit out next season by the NCAA, with KU appealing the ruling.