Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer TJ Holyfield to visit KU, four other schools

TJ Holyfield, a 6-foot-8, 227-pound graduate transfer from Stephen F. Austin, is planning on visiting Kansas, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Holyfield — he has a list of KU, Illinois, Texas Tech, Miami and Oregon — missed last season because of a dislocated shoulder. He averaged 12.9 points (on 54.8 percent shooting, 28 of 68 from three, 41.2 percent) and 6.4 rebounds a game during the 2016-17 campaign. He reported on Twitter he would visit all five finalists.

Current Illinois coach Brad Underwood is the coach who signed Holyfield at SFA. The Lumberjacks are currently coached by Kyle Keller, who spent three seasons as a member of Bill Self’s basketball administrative staff at KU.

“He is a caring, loving young man,” Keller said of Holyfield last season as reported by KTRE.com. “To me he is on the Mount Rushmore of SFA Basketball. I am happy to see how his life unfolds. He is graduating with a business degree. He will be a great father and is a great teammate and son. I would love for my son to emulate him one day.”

Holyfield, SFA’s all-time leader in blocked shots, hails from Albuquerque, N.M. He averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds as a senior at Elev8 Sports Institute in Delray Beach, Florida. He chose SFA over Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Boston College and Pittsburgh.

“Holyfield is a good athlete who can battle inside for rebounds and also contest shots,” wrote Derek Piper of 247sports.com. “And at the offensive end, he is an efficient scorer with the ability to put the ball in the basket from all three levels and he can play above the rim. As a junior, he shot 54.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.”

Self to visit Hurt

KU’s Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari will travel to Minnesota on Sunday to meet with Matthew Hurt, a 6-9 senior forward from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., who is ranked No. 7 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, Rivals.com reports.

Hurt is considering KU, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina. Minnesota and Memphis also have been involved in his recruitment. Rivals.com’s Corey Evans has said recently that Duke is the leader.

Hurt and former Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of IMG Academy will be playing for Team USA in Friday’s Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff is 9 p.m., Central time, with a live telecast on ESPN2. Hurt has said he will announce his college choice a week from Friday at his high school.

Cassius Stanley adds Duke to list

Cassius Stanley, a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., has added Duke to his list of schools. Stanley, who has said he will announce his college choice on Wednesday, has a final four of KU, Duke, Oregon and UCLA. 247 Sports reports that Stanley, the No. 33-rated player in the Class of 2019, will visit Duke this weekend.

KU offers Josh Hall

KU has offered a scholarship to Josh Hall, a 6-9 junior forward from Moravian Prep Academy in Hickory, N.C., Hall reported Thursday night on Twitter. Hall is ranked No. 139 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com.

Self visits Hampton

KU coach Bill Self on Thursday traveled to Texas to see R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, Rivals.com reported. Hampton, the No. 5-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Duke, Kentucky and Memphis. He is seriously thinking about reclassifying to 2019 and playing college basketball next season.





Lawson a second rounder?

KU junior forward Dedric Lawson is projected to be taken No. 46 overall (16th pick, Round Two) in the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony. No other Jayhawks were included in ESPN’s current two-round draft projections.

Beverly to visit Georgia

Harlond Beverly, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, who is ranked No. 59 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is slated to visit Georgia this weekend following his trip to Miami two weeks ago, Zagsblog.com reports. KU, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa State, Virginia, Xavier and Baylor are also on his list of prospective schools.