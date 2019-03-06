University of Kansas

How KU football’s first spring practice went, according to new coach Les Miles

By Jesse Newell

March 06, 2019 09:33 PM

Les Miles’ opening comments about first spring practice

Lawrence

Just a few minutes into Kansas’ first spring football practice, and new coach Les Miles was on the move.

This was a field-goal drill, and Miles wasn’t about to remain on the sideline. The 65-year-old swung both arms out wide, talking to sophomore Jay Dineen about balance. A few seconds later, he grabbed senior Clyde McCauley by the waist, guiding him through steps needed for proper blocking technique.

“I’m going to coach,” Miles said with a smile after his team’s first run-through. “Special teams is a favorite of mine, so I am involved in that, making sure that things are getting done in a way that would benefit us.”

This was only the first step. KU’s practice Wednesday — held at its new indoor facility next to Memorial Stadium — was the first of 15 that will take place in the spring.

The festivities came less than four months after Miles was hired as KU’s new coach last November.

“It’s just been a blur— sincerely,” Miles said.

Future days will offer better evaluations. Miles admitted Wednesday’s workout with no shoulder pads was a “miserable” circumstance for coaches like him, as he prefers days when hitting is allowed.

KU, as a result, worked some on formations and motions. The quarterbacks and receivers also picked up plenty of reps.

“The opportunity to throw and catch on a day you can’t be physical was entertaining and fun and enjoyable,” Miles said.

One notable player still not with the team was running back Pooka Williams. The sophomore was initially suspended by Miles on Dec. 7 after being charged with one count of domestic battery.

Williams, who is still considering a diversion agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney’s office, has a jury trial date set for June 3.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Miles said, “and it’s not one we’ll mess with in any way.”

Williams, who was the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year, was a first-team all-Big 12 coaches selection at both running back and kick returner in 2018.

