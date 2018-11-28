Pooka Williams one of three Jayhawks to earn first-team all-Big 12 football honors

Kansas running back Pooka Williams’ breakout season was not ignored by the Big 12 football coaches.

Williams was chosen as the league’s offensive freshman of the year and also was picked first-team All-Big 12 at running back and kick returner in the conference awards announced Wednesday.

He’s the first KU player to win the conference’s freshman of the year award and first Jayhawks freshman to be selected first-team All-Big 12 at any position.

Two KU captains also earned first-team honors: Daniel Wise as a defensive lineman and Joe Dineen at linebacker.

Wise becomes the first KU player to earn consecutive all-Big 12 first-team distinction since cornerback Aqib Talib in 2006-07. Dineen, meanwhile, led the league in tackles for a second straight season.

KU offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji and punter Kyle Thompson were second-team selections.

The all-Big 12 team is voted on by the league’s 10 coaches.

All-Big 12 coaches team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen, Texas

DEFENSIVE PLAYER: David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie, Texas

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN: Caden Sterns, Texas, DB, Cibolo, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER: Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.; Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.; Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett, Texas

CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Campbell, Iowa State (3rd Season) Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma (2nd Season)

First-team offense

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Kyler Murray Oklahoma Jr. Allen, Texas/Texas A&M

RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas Fr. New Orleans, La./Hahnville

RB Justice Hill Oklahoma State Jr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

FB Andrew Beck Texas Sr. Tampa, Fla./Plant

WR Marquise Brown Oklahoma Jr. Hollywood, Fla./College of the Canyons

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills

WR David Sills V West Virginia Sr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

TE Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma So. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./ Santa Margarita Catholic

TE Trevon Wesco West Virginia Sr. Martinsburg, W.Va./Lackawanna College

OL Dalton Risner K-State Sr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins

OL Cody Ford Oklahoma Jr. Pineville, La./Pineville

OL Ben Powers Oklahoma Sr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC

OL Dru Samia Oklahoma Sr. Sacramento, Calif./River City

OL Yodny Cajuste West Virginia Sr. Miami, Fla./Miramar

PK Austin Seibert Oklahoma Sr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West

PK Clayton Hatfield Texas Tech Sr. Boerne, Texas/Champion

KR/PR Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas Fr. New Orleans, La./Hahnville

First-team defense

DL Daniel Wise Kansas Sr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron

DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State Jr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

DL Ben Banogu TCU Sr. McKinney, Texas/ULM

DL L.J. Collier TCU Sr. Munday, Texas/Munday

DL Charles Omenihu Texas Sr. Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

LB Joe Dineen Jr. Kansas Sr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State

LB Dakota Allen Texas Tech Sr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC

LB David Long Jr. West Virginia Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Winton Woods

DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State So. Grand Prairie, Texas/South

DB Kris Boyd Texas Sr. Gilmer, Texas/Gilmer

DB Caden Sterns Texas Fr. Cibolo, Texas/Steele

DB Adrian Frye Texas Tech Fr. Houston, Texas/Eisenhower

DB Kenny Robinson Jr. West Virginia So. Wilkinsburg, Pa./Imani Christian

P Drew Galitz Baylor Sr. Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

Second-team offense: QB Will Grier West Virginia Sr.; RB Alex Barnes K-State Jr.; RB David Montgomery Iowa State Jr.; FB Carson Meier Oklahoma Sr.; WR Hakeem Butler Iowa State Jr.; WR Jalen Reagor TCU So.; WR Antoine Wesley Texas Tech Jr.; TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State Fr.; OL Hakeem Adeniji Kansas Jr.; OL Bobby Evans Oklahoma Jr.; OL Lucas Niang TCU Jr.; OL Zach Shackelford Texas Jr.; OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech So.; OL Josh Sills West Virginia So.; PK Cameron Dicker Texas Fr.; KR/PR Kene Nwangwu Iowa State So.; KR/PR Tre Brown Oklahoma So.

Second-team defense: DL James Lynch Baylor So.; DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State So.; DL Ray Lima Iowa State Jr.; DL Jarrell Owens Oklahoma State Sr.; DL Kenny Bigelow Jr. West Virginia Sr.; LB Clay Johnston Baylor Jr.; LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma So.; LB Gary Johnson Texas Sr.; DB Brian Peavy Iowa State Sr.; DB Duke Shelley K-State Sr.; DB A.J. Green Oklahoma State Jr.; DB Jeff Gladney TCU Jr.; DB Ridwan Issahaku TCU Sr.; P Kyle Thompson Kansas So.

Honorable mention

Baylor: Blake Blackmar (OL), James Lynch (DLoY), Chris Miller (DB), Matt Rhule (CoY), Greg Roberts (DL), Raleigh Texada (DB), Verkedric Vaughns (DB). Iowa State: Spencer Benton (DL), Willie Harvey (LB), Josh Knipfel (OL & OLoY), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Bryce Meeker (OL), Kene Nwangwu (STPoY), Brock Purdy (OFoY), Mike Rose (LB & DFoY), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB). Kansas: Hasan Defense (DB), Joe Dineen Jr. (DPoY), Corione Harris (DFoY), Mike Lee (DB), Stephon Robinson Jr. (ONoY), Gabriel Rui (PK), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY). K-State: Devin Anctil (P), Kyle Ball (DL). Oklahoma: Amani Bledsoe (DL), Curtis Bolton (LB), Kennedy Brooks (RB), Tre Brown (DB), Neville Gallimore (DL), Creed Humphrey (OL), CeeDee Lamb (WR), Kenneth Mann (DL), Parnell Motley (DB), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Austin Seibert (P), Trey Sermon (RB). Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Jordan Brailford (DLoY), Calvin Bundage (LB), Taylor Cornelius (QB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Justin Phillips (LB), Malcolm Rodriguez (DB), Jelani Woods (TE). TCU: Ben Banogu (DLoY), Corey Bethley (DL), TY Summers (LB). Texas: Calvin Anderson (OL), Samuel Cosmi (OFoY), Davante Davis (DB), Cameron Dicker (STPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Brandon Jones (DB), P.J. Locke III (DB), Chris Nelson (DL), Charles Omenihu (DPoY), Elijah Rodriguez (OL), Patrick Vahe (OL). Texas Tech: Dakota Allen (DPoY), Alan Bowman (OFoY), De’Quan Bowman (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Seth Collins (ONoY), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Adrian Frye (DFoY), Clayton Hatfield (STPoY), Eli Howard (DL), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Terence Steele (OL), Joseph Wallace (DL), Broderick Washington Jr. (DL). West Virginia: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (DNoY),Will Grier (OPoY),Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Dana Holgorsen (CoY),Gary Jennings Jr. (WR), Colton McKivitz (OL), Josh Norwood (DB & DNoY), Evan Staley (PK), Keith Washington (DB).