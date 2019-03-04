KU basketball at Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma Sooners game on Tuesday:

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 2.4

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 9.5

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.8

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.0

P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG

F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 So. 11.7

F 21 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Jr. 10.4

G 0 Christian James 6-4 Sr. 15.1

G 1 Rashard Odomes 6-6 Sr. 6.6

G 24 Jamal Bieniemy 6-4 Fr. 4.5

ABOUT NO. 13 KANSAS (22-7, 11-5 Big 12): KU won its 1,100th conference game on Saturday at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are 1,100-533 in league play, including 312-67 in the Big 12 era, which started in 1996-97. … KU is the only Big 12 school with a winning record (148-67) against the Sooners. KU is 19-18 versus OU in Lloyd Noble Center, 3-3 in the last six contests in Norman. KU is 8-4 in Noble Center in the Bill Self era. KU fell to OU, 85-80, last season in Norman. … Overall KU has won six of the last seven meetings and 19 of the last 22 matchups versus OU dating to 2006. KU defeated OU, 70-63, on Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse, where OU has lost 18 straight games. … Bill Self is 20-4 all-time against Oklahoma as KU coach. … KU has won 22 games for the 30th consecutive season, beginning in 1989-90. … KU has won 11 league games for the 25th straight year, beginning in 1994-95. … Oklahoma State’s two free throw makes (in five tries) in KU’s 72-67 victory over the Cowboys on Saturday marked the fewest makes by a KU opponent since West Virginia hit one free throw on Feb. 17, 2018. … KU committed more turnovers (14) than its opponent (11) Saturday for the 14th time. The Jayhawks are 8-6 in those meetings and 182-69 in the Self era. … Dedric Lawson recorded his 18th double-double of the season versus OSU and 54th of his career. Lawson’s 18 double-doubles tie for seventh all-time with Danny Manning (1987) for the most double-double’s in a single season by a Jayhawk. … Lawson has made 26 of 27 free throws over four games. … Marcus Garrett tied his season high with six rebounds Saturday at OSU. … In 22 Big 12 Championships KU has been a No. 1 seed 15 times (each of the last 10 years), a No. 2 seed four times, a No. 3 seed twice and a No. 5 seed once (in 2000).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (18-11, 6-10 Big 12): Oklahoma has won three of its last four games. … Oklahoma has won its final home game in 13 of the last 15 seasons and is 8-0 in home finales since 2011. … Eighth-year OU coach Lon Kruger is 8-22 overall versus Kansas, 3-12 while at OU. … Oklahoma is 18-0 when it has a better shooting percentage than the opposition and 0-10 when the Sooners have a worse shooting percentage (0-1 when the percentages are equal). The Sooners are 12-2 when they shoot better than 45 percent. … The Sooners are 11-3 when limiting opponents to under 70 points and 4-1 when opponents score less than 60. … Sophomore forward Brady Manek has scored in double figures in nine of his last 11 games. Manek has 663 career points. Four Sooners have recorded 700 points in their freshman and sophomore seasons during the Big 12 era: Blake Griffin (1,278), Trae Young (876), Willie Warren (868) and Buddy Hield (756). ... OU is 25-10 when Manek scores in double figures, 14-3 when he scores at least 15 points and 8-2 when he hits four or more threes. … Guard Christian James has scored at least 10 points in all but three games. He’s had seven games of 20 or more points. … With Trae Young’s selection as the fifth pick in 2018 NBA Draft, he became the fourth Sooner to be drafted in the Kruger era and the third OU guard to be drafted the past three years. Over the past 10 seasons, Oklahoma has seven NBA Draft selections, including three lottery picks. Griffin was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 and Hield was taken with the sixth choice in 2016.