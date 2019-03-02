Kansas edges Oklahoma State 72-67 on Saturday in Stillwater

Kansas’ basketball team, which went 5-4 in January and 5-2 in February after an 11-1 start to the season, has opened the month of March with a much-needed road victory.
The No. 15-ranked Jayhawks (22-7, 11-5) knocked off Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) 72-67 on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, a place the Jayhawks have struggled of late. KU entered Saturday’s game having lost four of its last five in Stillwater.
Quentin Grimes scored 17 points, including a three to tie the score at 67 and free throw to break that tie, while Dedric Lawson went for 20 points and 15 boards. KU improved its road record in Big 12 action to 3-5 heading into Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game at Oklahoma.
OSU’s Thomas Dziagwa, who scored 15 points, missed a three with 14.6 seconds left and KU up 68-67.
It was well guarded by Grimes, and Lawson then sank two free throws to give KU a three-point lead. Lindy Waters missed a wide-open three at 4.4 seconds that could have tied it. Ochai Agbaji converted from the line to wrap up the win.
Agbaji added 11 points as KU swept the season series against the Cowboys and stayed alive in the Big 12 race. KU is 11-5. Texas Tech and Kansas State entered the day 11-4 with three games to play. Baylor was 10-5 with three games to play. K-State plays Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday while Texas Tech was to play TCU at 3 p.m.
KU, which lagged by five points at halftime, trailed by seven points (39-32) with 18:22 remaining. The Jayhawks used an 11-0 run to grab a 43-39 advantage at 15:11. Lawson, Grimes and Agbaji opened the run with threes and Lawson added a bucket.
KU led 43-41 at 14:41, upping the margin to 48-41 at 13:22 following a basket and foul shot by Mitch Lightfoot and two free throws by Lawson.
OSU cut it to 50-47 at 12:11 following a three by Jones and three by McGriff, then went on a pivotal 13-2 run to turn a 53-47 deficit (at 11:19) into an 60-55 lead at 7:59. Dziagwa and Jones had threes while Isaac Likekely and McGriff had buckets.
Devon Dotson picked up his fourth foul on the offensive end at 8:46.
KU trailed 62-57 at 7:11, then scored five straight to tie it at 62 with 5:19 to play. Agbaji hit a three and Dotson a layup.
OSU junior guard Jones scored 10 points the first half, while McGriff had nine points and five rebounds and Dziagwa eight points as the Cowboys led 37-32 at halftime. Grimes, who has scored in double figures in two straight games, scored 10 points, while Lawson had six points and eight rebounds in the first half.
Dziagwa hit two threes and a two-pointer to give the Cowboys an 8-5 lead at 17:41.
KU responded with a 9-0 run to grab a 14-8 advantage at 13:01. David McCormack scored the first four points and Grimes the last five of that run.
OSU used an 13-0 run to snare a 21-14 lead at 9:01. Lindy Waters opened the run with a three, followed by five straight points by McGriff, a three by Jones and a bucket by Yor Anei.
KU did cut it to 27-26 at 5:40. However, OSU went on an 8-2 run to grasp a 35-28 lead at 3:47. Jones had five points in that run. It was 37-32 at the break.
KU will meet Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
