KU freshman Agbaji shows ‘courage,’ burns OSU: ‘A miss doesn’t get me down as much’

After hitting just one of his last eight three-point attempts over three games, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji attempted a season-high eight shots from beyond the arc on Saturday at Oklahoma State.





The 6-foot-5 freshman’s willingness to hoist outside shots without hesitation impressed KU coach Bill Self as much as his three makes and 11 points in KU’s 72-67 victory over the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“For him to shoot eight threes in a time when he is kind of struggling, I thought that showed some courage right there,” Self said.

Agbaji hit one of the biggest shots of the game — a three with 5:44 left that cut a 62-57 deficit to 62-60. His three with 15:44 left followed a Quentin Grimes three and gave the Jayhawks a 41-39 advantage. He also made a three in the first half to slice a four-point deficit to 27-26 with five minutes left before the break.

“I really think it’s my coaches that put me in this position to stay successful, to stay aggressive,” Agbaji said shortly after swishing two free throws that gave KU a two-possession lead with four seconds to play.

He entered Saturday’s game not feeling at all bashful about being a factor on offense despite scoring just two points on combined 1 of 7 shooting (0-for-4 from three) the previous two games — a win over Kansas State and loss to Texas Tech.

“They (coaches) know my ability, know what I can do and all that. They just want me to stay aggressive,” Agbaji said. “I mean he (Self) wants us to stay confident while we are shooting. A miss doesn’t get me down as much. I know I have the ability to make it, so ...”

So he shoots when open.

“Ochai has given us more than I ever dreamed, so I’m not going to get hung up on that at all,” Self said of Agbaji’s occasional mistakes. The Oak Park High graduate has averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 games (nine starts) since having his redshirt lifted before the KU-TCU game on Jan. 9.

He’s made 19 of 53 threes for 35.8 percent and has made 50 of 103 shots overall for 48.5 percent. He’s hit 23 of 33 free throws for 69.7 percent.

“How many did he have today, 12 (points)?” KU junior forward Mitch Lightfoot said. Agbaji had 11 points on 3 of 10 shooting (3 of 8 from three and 2 of 3 from line) with five boards in 30 minutes.

“That’s still pretty good,” Lightfoot added. “At the same time, he brings so much energy and athleticism which are great for the team. It’s nice when he’s out there. He’s wise beyond his years, great at being a leader. I’d say he’s positive when he’s on the floor. It doesn’t even matter if he scores or not. He doesn’t get too high or low. He understands it’s a game of ebbs and flows. One game he’ll get 20 (points). One game 11. I’m not going to complain about either one.”

The Jayhawks (22-7, 11-5) have won five of their last six games and still are in the running for a 15th straight Big 12 regular-season title.

KU is in sole possession of third place — a game behind co-leaders Kansas State (12-4) and Texas Tech (12-4) — with two games to play. KU is one game ahead of Baylor (10-6) and two ahead of Iowa State (9-7).

“I think along with everybody it’s just high,” Agbaji said of his confidence and the entire team’s confidence. “Everybody is coming together, having the pieces come together.”

KU will next meet Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The Jayhawks then close out their regular season at home versus Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday. Texas Tech (12-4) will play host to Texas on Monday then travel to Iowa State on Saturday. K-State (12-4) will travel to TCU on Monday and play host to Oklahoma on Saturday.

“Everything is amped up. From even when I started playing until now, it’s amped up,” Agbaji said. “The stakes are high. We have a lot to lose. Our backs are against the wall. I’m going to try to stay comfortable on the court as best I can.”