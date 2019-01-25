University of Kansas

How is KU football coach Les Miles as an actor? You be the judge

By Jesse Newell

January 25, 2019 05:10 PM

New Kansas football coach Les Miles is featured prominently in an online movie trailer for “The Challenger Disaster,” which had its official independent movie release date Friday.

Miles has a few lines in the online trailer, which includes a memorable phrase that could stick with him during his KU tenure: “Quantify your results!” He first tweeted out a link to the movie preview in late December.

The movie also stars actor Dean Cain, who is best known for his role as Superman in the TV series, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

It’s the second time this month Miles has gained some attention for his acting. He also was featured in a Dr Pepper advertisement during the College Football Playoff national championship game.

