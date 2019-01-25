How is KU football coach Les Miles as an actor? You be the judge

New Kansas football coach Les Miles is featured prominently in an online movie trailer for “The Challenger Disaster,” which had its official independent movie release date Friday.





Miles has a few lines in the online trailer, which includes a memorable phrase that could stick with him during his KU tenure: “Quantify your results!” He first tweeted out a link to the movie preview in late December.

The Challenger Distaster trailer is live! For sale on iTunes https://t.co/nO5ulJ6sbm — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) December 24, 2018

The movie also stars actor Dean Cain, who is best known for his role as Superman in the TV series, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

It’s the second time this month Miles has gained some attention for his acting. He also was featured in a Dr Pepper advertisement during the College Football Playoff national championship game.