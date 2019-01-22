University of Kansas

KU coach Les Miles hires second offensive coordinator: Les Koenning

By Jesse Newell

January 22, 2019 07:21 PM

Les Miles excited to get started as KU’s new football coach

Winner of an NCAA college football championship at LSU in 2007, Les Miles has stepped back into coaching and was introduced Sunday evening, Nov. 18, 2018, as the new football coach for the Kansas Jayhawks
By
Up Next
Winner of an NCAA college football championship at LSU in 2007, Les Miles has stepped back into coaching and was introduced Sunday evening, Nov. 18, 2018, as the new football coach for the Kansas Jayhawks
By
Lawrence

Kansas football coach Les Miles has hired his second offensive coordinator.

Les Koenning, who was running backs coach for Southern Miss the last two seasons, will lead KU’s offense in 2019. He replaces Chip Lindsey, who took over as KU’s OC in December before accepting the head coaching job at Troy in January.

“We are so excited to add an offensive coordinator with the experience of Les Koenning,” Miles said in a release. “He has proven to be an innovative offensive mind who has great success recruiting and developing offensive skill players, particularly at the quarterback position.”

Koenning, who has coached football nearly four decades, has previous offensive coordinating experience. That includes leading offenses at Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07), Mississippi State (2009-13) and UAB (2016-17) and overseeing future pro quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Brodie Croyle. Koenning also was receivers coach at Texas in 2014.

With Tuesday’s hire, Miles has filled each of his 10 on-field assistant coaching positions.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Jesse Newell

Jesse Newell — he’s won an EPPY for best sports blog and previously has been named top beat writer in his circulation by AP’s Sports Editors — has covered KU sports since 2008. His interest in sports analytics comes from his math teacher father, who handed out rulers to Trick-or-Treaters each year.

  Comments  