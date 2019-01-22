KU coach Les Miles hires second offensive coordinator: Les Koenning

Kansas football coach Les Miles has hired his second offensive coordinator.
Les Koenning, who was running backs coach for Southern Miss the last two seasons, will lead KU’s offense in 2019. He replaces Chip Lindsey, who took over as KU’s OC in December before accepting the head coaching job at Troy in January.
“We are so excited to add an offensive coordinator with the experience of Les Koenning,” Miles said in a release. “He has proven to be an innovative offensive mind who has great success recruiting and developing offensive skill players, particularly at the quarterback position.”
Koenning, who has coached football nearly four decades, has previous offensive coordinating experience. That includes leading offenses at Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07), Mississippi State (2009-13) and UAB (2016-17) and overseeing future pro quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Brodie Croyle. Koenning also was receivers coach at Texas in 2014.
With Tuesday’s hire, Miles has filled each of his 10 on-field assistant coaching positions.
