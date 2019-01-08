KU coach Les Miles ‘stole’ the national-championship trophy in Dr Pepper commercial

Kansas football coach Les Miles got quite a bit of air time during Monday night’s broadcast of the national-championship game.
Miles was in a commercial for Dos Equis beer as he watered the field at Levi’s Stadium with, well, beer. He also was part of the conclusion to a series of commercials from Dr Pepper which ran during the college-football season.
There was a cliff-hanger* as Sheriff Brian Bosworth tried to determine who had stolen college football’s national-championship trophy in Fansville.
*Is there such a thing with commercials?
Turns out it was Miles:
Not surprisingly, Twitter had some fun with Miles being “revealed” as the thief.
