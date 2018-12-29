University of Kansas

Quick scout: Why KU’s shot selection will be worth watching against Eastern Michigan

By Jesse Newell

December 29, 2018 07:30 AM

Bill Self thinks Udoka Azubuike will be able to play some in the Kansas Jayhawks' nonconference game against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 29, 2018.
Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction. Stats are as of Friday night.

Saturday’s game: No. 5 Kansas vs. Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

TV: Jayhawk Network/ESPN+

Opponent’s record: 6-6

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 190

Point spread: KU by 22 1/2.

All statistics from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition.

3 Strengths

Offensive rebounding: Eastern Michigan, which ranks 36th nationally in average height, does little well offensively besides attacking the offensive glass (44th in O-rebounding rate).

Foul avoidance: The Eagles are 14th in defensive free-throw rate, which means this could be a quick game at Allen Fieldhouse between two teams who avoid whistles well.

Rim protection: Eastern Michigan is 45th in block rate, with four players on the roster ranking in the top 500 in the stat.

3 Weaknesses

Three-point shooting: Eastern Michigan doesn’t shoot threes often, and when it does, it hasn’t been accurate at 27 percent (334th nationally).

Defensive rebounding: Duke, in particular, crushed Eastern Michigan on the glass earlier this year, grabbing 52 percent of its missed shots in a Nov. 14 contest.

Free throws (on offense): The Eagles almost never get to the line (340th in offensive free-throw rate), and when they have, they’ve made just 58 percent of those shots (350th).

3 Players to Watch

6-foot-10 forward/center James Thompson (No. 2)

2_JamesThompsonIV.jpg

Plus: Excellent rebounder, both ends

Plus: Efficient offensive player overall

Plus: Rarely turns it over

Plus: Strong finisher at the rim

Minus: Not a three-point shooter

Minus: Defers offensively; doesn’t shoot as much as he should

6-foot-9 forward Elijah Minnie (No. 5)

5_Elijah_Minnie.jpg

Plus: Takes on large offensive role

Plus: Team’s most frequent three-point shooter

Minus: Has struggled from three this year (27 percent vs. D-I opponents)

Minus: Turnover prone

6-foot-2 guard Paul Jackson (No. 3)

3_Paul_Jackson.jpg

Plus: Eastern Kentucky transfer

Plus: Team’s go-to guy offensively

Plus: Good passer

Minus: Inefficient player overall who struggles to shoot from all levels

Minus: Rarely draws contact/gets to free-throw line

Minus: Below-average three-point shooter for career

Prediction

Eastern Michigan plays a 2-3 zone defense, which complicates things for KU considering the circumstances.

The threes should be open (and have been open all year) against the Eagles, though with KU struggling from range in its previous loss to Arizona State, I figure most of the Jayhawks might be gun-shy to take open threes, especially with KU coach Bill Self likely harping on shot selection over the past few practices.

KU, then, will likely try to challenge Eastern Michigan where it’s best: inside. The Eagles have good size and decent rim protection, which could make it difficult on a Jayhawks team that has had a tendency to fall in love with mid-range shots.

The hope for a KU cover likely comes on the defensive end, then. Eastern Michigan has been careless offensively and struggles especially with live-ball turnovers, which gives KU some potential to get easy twos on fastbreaks. This Jayhawks team hasn’t been one of Self’s best in transition, but it still could find numerous opportunities with numbers simply based on Eastern Michigan’s tendencies.

Offensively, the Eagles like to slow it down, which could help limit possessions as a big underdog. The team’s only real offensive calling card (offensive rebounding) will also go up against a KU strength, especially if Udoka Azubuike is able to return close to full strength.

I still worry about KU’s offense, though, and especially so if Azubuike is trying to work his way back into the lineup. Self will surely draw up a few set plays for easy baskets against Eastern Michigan’s zone, but the Jayhawks still could find troubles trying to attack the strongest part of the Eagles’ defense.

Kansas 74, Eastern Michigan 57

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Eastern Michigan

Hawk to Rock

Devon Dotson is KU’s second best player when it comes to steals and the team’s No. 1 option in transition. This sets up as a great matchup for him, especially if he can knock down a couple open threes as well.

Last game prediction: Kansas 77, Arizona State 67 (Actual: ASU 80-76)

2018-19 record vs. spread: 6-5

Last five seasons’ record vs. spread: 83-67-3

Jesse Newell

Jesse Newell — he’s won an EPPY for best sports blog and previously has been named top beat writer in his circulation by AP’s Sports Editors — has covered KU sports since 2008. His interest in sports analytics comes from his math teacher father, who handed out rulers to Trick-or-Treaters each year.

