Les Miles introduced at Allen Fieldhouse, replicates famous grass-eating moment

New Kansas football coach Les Miles’ unofficial introduction to KU fans on Saturday included him tasting some turf.

Miles, who came to center court with a microphone during KU’s men’s basketball game against Stanford at Allen Fieldhouse, took a pinch of grass that was held by mascot Baby Jay. Miles then put it in his mouth, replicating a famous moment he had on the sidelines with LSU.

“Kansas wheat grass,” Miles said with a smile, before giving a thumbs up.

Miles’ comments were brief — less than two minutes in fact. He said his group was a “talented team” and promised the Jayhawks would work hard.

“We’re going to win, and win consistently,” Miles said.

Miles, who was wearing Yeezy shoes, concluded by giving two pairs away to KU students. He then turned to the crowd before his final walk off the floor.

“Rock Chalk, Jayhawk, KU,” he said, drawing out the “K” for emphasis.

The new coach was first shown on the videoboard in the first half, as he walked to his seat to join football recruits on the south end. KU fans started a brief, “Les Mi-les” chant before he reached his seat.

