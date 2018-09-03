Coach: KU player who was arrested has not been punished by team because case unsettled

Kansas defensive lineman Isi Holani, who was arrested for suspicion of DUI on July 22, did not serve a punishment in KU’s opening football game because his legal situation is not yet resolved, coach David Beaty said on Monday’s Big 12 teleconference.
“He is very close to coming to a resolution with regard to that particular incident,” Beaty said. “We should know something here pretty soon. The due process system is working. It’s still in the hands of the due process system.”
According to police, Holani was arrested on July 22 at West 18th and Tennessee streets in Lawrence. He entered Saturday’s game on the first possession and finished with one tackle.
Beaty did not rule out future discipline for Holani related to his arrest.
“As soon as we find out the result of that (situation), which we feel like we have a pretty good idea of how that thing is going to turn out, if there is anything to be handed down, it’ll be handed down at that time,” Beaty said.
It’s worth noting that offensive lineman Malik Clark, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence/drugs on Aug. 26, did not play in KU’s season-opening loss Saturday.
