KU offensive lineman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Lawrence

Kansas offensive lineman Malik Clark was arrested early Sunday morning by Lawrence police on suspicion of driving under the influence/drugs (first conviction), according to logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Clark, a redshirt sophomore who has not yet played in a game for KU, was released on bond, the log stated.
When contacted by The Star on Monday, the KU football program said, “We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering more details.”
According to police, Clark was arrested at 3421 W. 6th Street, which is the location of a Walgreens store in Lawrence.
Clark, a New Orleans native, was a two-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals. He played high school football at Warren Easton High School under current KU running backs coach Tony Hull.
This is the second time in the last month that a KU football player has been arrested for suspicion of DUI; defensive lineman Isi Holani was arrested July 22.
