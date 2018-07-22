KU defensive lineman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Lawrence

Kansas defensive lineman Isi Holani was arrested early Sunday morning by Lawrence police on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Holani, a senior who has played in 13 games the last two seasons for KU, was released on bond, the log stated.
When reached by The Star on Sunday morning, the KU football program said it was “aware of the situation. We are currently still collecting all of the details. When that process is completed we will have further comment.”
According to police, Holani was arrested at West 18th and Tennessee Streets in Lawrence.
Holani played in KU’s first two games a year ago before sustaining a season-ending injury, which allowed him to take a medical redshirt. He originally came to KU from Riverside (Calif.) City College after earning a three-star ranking from both ESPN and Rivals.
A Kaumana, Hawaii native, Holani played in 11 games for the Jayhawks in 2016 with two starts at defensive tackle.
