KU Jayhawks Q&A: A potential wacky all-Big 12 team, and football’s best-case scenario

Time for another Kansas Jayhawks Q&A.

Thanks for the questions, and please follow my Facebook page if you haven’t yet.

Who on this KU b-ball squad has best shot at winning Big XII POY or first-team all American honors and why? — Michael Garrett (@MGarrett4) July 30, 2018

SIGN UP

Dedric Lawson is the answer here, and I don’t think it’s that close. He should be KU’s leading scorer. He’s a great rebounder (averaging 9 per game in his final season at Memphis), and a strong total in that stat usually seems to help when it comes to national honors.

Add in the fact that both coach Bill Self and teammate Quentin Grimes have lauded Lawson for his passing skills this summer, and you have the makings of a player who should be the focal point of KU’s offense.

I’d be surprised if Lawson is not the consensus preseason pick for Big 12 player of the year when those announcements are made in the coming weeks.

Which also leads to another talking point: Will KU and Kansas State sweep the preseason All-Big 12 team? Lawson, Grimes and Udoka Azubuike should be in consideration for first-team honors along with Dean Wade and Barry Brown.

It’s possible West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate or Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton sneak onto the list so that more than two teams are represented. Still ... how crazy would an all-state-of-Kansas, preseason all-Big 12 team be if it happened?

Playing time for post players next year. Az and D Lawson are going to be really, really good. Where does that leave McCormack and De Sousa? — David German (@DGerman33) July 30, 2018

I took a quick look at KU’s projected minutes in this blog from a few weeks ago, and to answer your question ... Self obviously has a nice luxury.

Lawson and Azubuike should and will get a majority of the frontcourt playing time. That leaves De Sousa and McCormack left to battle for whatever’s left.

Self, though, has navigated this type of situation before. Remember, Cole Aldrich and Jeff Withey, at one point in their KU careers, were fifth in line for big-man minutes before emerging as All-American-type players later in their careers. Though De Sousa and McCormack both could be candidates to leave KU early for the pros, they will start this season as backups, which hypothetically should free them to play with constant energy when they are able to check in.

I think it’s also easy to forget that some KU big men simply didn’t get as many minutes early in their careers. Thomas Robinson, for example, averaged only 7.2 minutes as a freshman and 14.6 as a sophomore before emerging as one of the nation’s top players in 2011-12.

Will De Sousa and McCormack get as much playing time this season as they probably deserve? Probably not. Then again, this kind of depth should only make practices more competitive while giving Self greater security in case of injury.

That’s an overall positive for KU as a team, and part of the reason the Jayhawks will have the highest of expectations entering next season.

Mario's 3 is the biggest 3 in Ku basketball history. So is Svi's vs Duke the 2nd biggest? — Will Corker (@WillCorker) July 30, 2018

This is a good question, which also reminds me of an offseason discussion I’ve with some co-workers: What if this shot went in instead of rolling out? It’s amazing how our perception of an entire season is shaped by this ball missing its mark off the backboard by a fraction of an inch.

Anyway, this three from Svi should be among the top ones in KU history, though I think there should be two above it.

No. 1 obviously is Mario’s Miracle to force overtime.

No. 2, to me, is Sherron Collins’ shot from the corner following his steal against Memphis. Without this play, KU never has a chance to tie it at the end.

Read More undefined

Because Mykhailiuk’s shot helped send KU to a Final Four, I think it’s safe in the third spot. Though Aaron Miles also gets honorable mention for this prayer against Missouri in 2003.

What is the best case scenario for ku football this year? — Jim Hawk (@SweaterSports) July 30, 2018

This might be stating the obvious, but the best-case scenario is that coach David Beaty works out. Firing a coach and hiring another one — even if needed — causes a program to restart in certain aspects, so KU could save itself a couple years of transition if it’s able to simply keep its current coaching staff in place.

So a best-case scenario looks like this: KU overwhelms Nicholls State in the opener, winning by 30-plus in a game that is not competitive. Though KU football fans are skeptical for good reason, this would create at least a bit of buzz around Lawrence that this year might be different than previous ones.

The next week, KU would follow with a huge accomplishment: a win over Central Michigan that would end its FBS record road losing streak at 46. Even if the Jayhawks are favored in this contest, it would rightly be considered a big moment, allowing the program to move forward without having to talk again about the black cloud that has hung over it for nearly a decade.

After that, KU would return to a nice crowd at Memorial Stadium in a coin-flip game against Rutgers. Gabriel Rui kicks the game-winning field goal in the final seconds, moving the Jayhawks to 3-0 while also getting them some positive pub on the national sports shows that night.

With some momentum, the Jayhawks go on to win three more Big 12 games, picking off a couple of conference opponents who have worse seasons than expected. KU accepts an offer to play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 while also earning a few weeks of extra practice time to help build for the future.

If the season goes like that? The KU football rebuild could realistically be years ahead of schedule — with a boost in football donations providing even greater optimism about the seasons to come.

What have you been hearing about 2019 PG Kira Lewis. Heard KU has been all over him. Heard he’s also considering reclassifying to 2018. What can you tell us? — Braydon (@kucmb_bray) July 30, 2018

KU has one scholarship remaining following Sam Cunliffe’s departure, but it’s important to remember that Cunliffe left because of KU’s backcourt depth. It seems unlikely that the Jayhawks would have a need for a 2018 guard to fill in his place if Lewis decides to reclassify.





It’s also worth throwing out this caveat: If Self and his staff are recruiting a guy, they never should be completely counted out. Lewis has mentioned KU as one of the schools that has recruited him the hardest, so there is that at least.

Still, from what I’m hearing, it sounds like Lewis is a heavy Alabama lean. Things can change in recruiting, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like KU should be considered a favorite.

What’s our chances with Zach Harvey? — Jeff Rank (@JeffRank100) July 30, 2018

If we read between the lines, it appears that KU has backed off recruiting the Topeka guard, who recently told Scout’s Evan Daniels that Creighton, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Nebraska were prioritizing him.

Harvey recently plead no contest to two misdemeanors according to The Topeka Capital-Journal, which could help explain why his list of potential suitors might have changed in recent months.

Does Cunliffe have the potential to be one of the best players to transfer out of KU? Who are your top five for that dubious honor? — Jonny Orlansky (@JonnyOrlansky) July 30, 2018

As my colleague Sam Mellinger would say ... “A list!”

First off, yes, I do believe Cunliffe could be one of the best transfers to leave the Jayhawks. He’s a good kid with crazy athleticism and a bit of shooting ability, which means he probably could start at 320 Div. I schools. KU just isn’t one of them.

I’ll save the entire rant for another time, but Cunliffe illustrates the problem with the NCAA’s “must sit out a year when transferring” rule. The guard ended up in a situation at KU he couldn’t have anticipated a year ago; why should he be punished for that?

In any case, here’s my list of top five transfers to leave KU (based on their college stats after):

5. Milton Doyle

Super-high-usage player whose style would have been a tough fit in at KU, even if he’d have stayed. Put up crazy points for Loyola Chicago before getting a recent shot with Brooklyn in the NBA.

4. Dwight Coleby

Provided well-above-average rebounding and shot-blocking numbers for Western Kentucky in his graduate transfer season.

3. Conner Frankamp

Thanks to a microscopic turnover rate, Frankamp posted solid offensive stats in his three years at Wichita State. His three-point shooting ended up fine (38 percent in his career), though that number was probably lower than fans expected given his high school reputation.

2. J.R. Giddens

Giddens’ off-court situation led to his departure from KU, but after a move to New Mexico, he had a productive senior season in 2007-08. Giddens was named co-Mountain West player of the year before getting selected in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft.

1. Andrew White III

Much like Cunliffe, White left KU when the team had an especially deep backcourt. He had excellent single seasons at Nebraska and Syracuse, shooting 40 percent from three in both locations while thriving as an efficient, high-volume scorer.

Rank the KU beat writers by how good you think they’d be at air hockey, please. — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) July 30, 2018

I was about to answer this question when I realized a fellow media member had already posted the correct answer.

Even if Chasen is good at air hockey himself (he asked the question after all), I’m putting my money on the one of us I know for sure has played real hockey.

That would be the Chicago native Gary, whose life skills should serve him well in the arcade too.