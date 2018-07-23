Sam Cunliffe announces he will transfer from KU basketball team

Sam Cunliffe will transfer from the Kansas basketball program, coach Bill Self announced Monday.
Cunliffe, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard from Seattle, played in 15 games for KU last season after sitting out the first semester because of transfer rules. He averaged 4.9 minutes and 1.9 points.
He told The Star that “it’s a really hard decision leaving,” adding that there are “so many guys” at his position.
“After the season I was exploring my options, trying to do what’s best,” Cunliffe said in a release. “I wasn’t for sure if I wanted to go but I needed see it out and go until I came to a clear decision. After going through (summer) workouts with the team and talking with the coaches and my family, we all agreed that this is the best decision for me, to go play somewhere else. I know now having gone through this process.”
Cunliffe originally signed out of high school to play with Arizona State before transferring after the first semester of his freshman season. He sat out a spring and fall semester before he was able to play at KU.
“Even though we hate to see Sam leave, we totally respect his decision,” Self said. “Sam has been terrific since he’s been here. He’s been a great teammate. He’s been a guy that has put forth the effort and it hasn’t translated to playing time for him yet. I respect this because the opportunity for him to impact another program would probably be greater now, than it would be a year from now. We wish him the best. We’ll always be a fan and pull for him.”
Cunliffe was Rivals’ 36th-ranked player out of high school.
His decision Monday likely was impacted by the return of KU guard Lagerald Vick, who originally declared for the NBA Draft before pulling his name out. Self made the decision to allow Vick to return to KU’s roster last month.
“I have loved every moment that I have been at Kansas,” Cunliffe said. “Even though I didn’t get to play as much as I wanted to, I have lifelong friends here. I am cool with the coaches. I don’t have any bad blood. I want to thank Coach Self, Coach (Kurtis) Townsend, all my coaches, all the academic people, the fans and everybody whose put time into helping me. I’ve become a better player and a better student in my time here.”
