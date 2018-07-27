KU target Kira Lewis ponders reclassifying; Robinson-Earl to visit KU, others

Kira Lewis, the No. 29-rated prospect in the recruiting class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, told ESPN.com on Friday at the Las Vegas Summer Showcase he might yet be a late addition to the class of ’18.
Lewis, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Hazel Green (Ala.) High School, lists Alabama, Kansas, Auburn, Indiana, LSU, TCU, Mississippi and Iowa State as the schools recruiting him the hardest. Alabama has long been considered the favorite though he has made an unofficial visit to Kentucky.
Lewis averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals a game his junior season at Hazel Green High. Kansas now has one scholarship to give following Sam Cunliffe’s decision to transfer to a yet-to-be-determined school. Lewis would have to hurry if he wants to reclassify with most schools’ first semesters beginning the third week of August.
Robinson-Earl to visit KU, others
KU recruiting target Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of KC Run GMC, says he will trim his list and schedule some campus visits after this weekend’s Jayhawk Summer Finale AAU tournament at Drive 5 Sports Center in Overland Park — the last event of the spring/summer season.
The 6-foot-9 former Bishop Miege forward, who is headed to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior season of high school, has a long list that includes KU, Arizona, Kansas State, Missouri, Creighton, Iowa, Louisville, North Carolina, Oklahoma, UCLA, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington, Kentucky, LSU, Villanova and Clemson.
Rivals.com’s No. 9-ranked player told Jayhawkslant.com KU will get one of his five visits.
I think that I will (visit KU),” he said. “I’m kind of waiting until after this tournament and then I’ll probably make a list and then decide here in the next couple of weeks. It’s a little stressful, but I’m just enjoying it,” he added. “The coaches are fun to talk to, so its not that bad.”
He scored 12 points against Team Rush on Friday. The tourney runs Thursday-Sunday.
Anthony Edwards update
Anthony Edwards, a 6-4 junior combo guard from Holy Spirit Prep School in Atlanta, who is competing at the Las Vegas Under Armour Finals, has received scholarship offers from KU, North Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Memphis, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Auburn and others.
“Edwards is a monster,” Eric Bossi of Rivals.com wrote of Rivals.com’s No. 6-rated player in the class of 2020. “Is he a 2? Is he a point? He’s not really either, he’s just a dude that you give the ball to, get out of the way and watch him get buckets and make others better. … Sure he takes the lion’s share of shots, but he’s so good at creating open looks that he doesn’t take bad ones and he’s a very unselfish player and an outstanding passer. With his strength, explosion when he needs it and comfort with the ball in his hands, I can’t help but see some young James Harden to his game,” Bossi added.
Achiuwa to trim list
Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior small forward from St. Benedict’s High in Newark, N.J., tells Zagsblog.com he will cut his lengthy list of schools “around September.”
Achiuwa — who is ranked No. 8 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com — has been offered scholarships by KU, UCLA, St. John’s, UConn, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and others.
He averaged 20.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season at St. Benedict’s.
“I’m not down to any number of schools,” Achiuwa told Zagsblog.com. “My recruitment is still open. I’m just looking for a situation where I can get better and where it’s going to help me get my game to the next level.”
Stanley looking at KU
Cassius Stanley, a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in North Hollywood, Calif., who is ranked No. 33 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, said at the MADE Summer Showcase in Vegas he is considering KU, USC, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina.
“Blue blood, the tradition there is big and pretty much if you listen to what Coach (Bill) Self has to say, he will get you to the NBA,” Stanley told Rivals.com.
“Stanley is a super-talented guard with tremendous abilities around the basket thanks to his athleticism. He can play practically all three positions on the perimeter, defend in a similar manner and is one of the best backcourt shot-blockers in high school basketball,” wrote Bossi of Rivals.com.
Watford likes KU
KU is one of eight schools in the running for Trendon Watford, a 6-8 senior power forward from Mountain Brook High in Birmingham, Ala., who is ranked 14th in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
He has a list of KU, Memphis, Alabama, Indiana, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and TCU.
“They are still recruiting me. Coach Self, he was my coach at the USA Basketball camp so I have a very good relationship with (KU), too,” Watford told Rivals.com.
“Watford is one of the most versatile prospects in America. A 6-8 forward that can be used in a variety of capacities on the offensive end, he can make shots to the perimeter, act within a point-forward role as a facilitator and is also one of the top rebounders in his class. Memphis has picked up some momentum in recent weeks, though Alabama has remained a factor for the past two years,” wrote Corey Evans of Rivals.com.
Mannion adds pair of schools
Nico Mannion, a 6-3 senior point guard ranked No. 24 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has added North Carolina and Kentucky to his list of schools. He is considering those two plus KU, Arizona, Duke, Marquette, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Villanova and others. He told Rivals.com that Arizona, Duke and Villanova figure to make his final list of schools, “then the other spots are hard (to decide).”
Nix on KU’s list
KU is reportedly recruiting Daishen Nix, a 6-3 junior point guard from Anchorage, Ala., currently attending Trinity International in Las Vegas. Rivals.com’s No 90-rated player in the class of 2020 says he’s been offered by KU, UNLV, Minnesota, Washington and others.
