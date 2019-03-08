Here’s the Big 12 Tournament bracket, with TV times and ticket info

Big 12

The 2019 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament runs March 13-16 at the Sprint Center. Here is the bracket, with seeds and TV times. Seeds will be finalized after Saturday’s games.

All-session tickets, for $190 each, were available through SprintCenter.com as of Friday afternoon.

Wednesday’s first round

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State or West Virginia, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State or West Virginia, about 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

No. 1 Kansas State or Texas Tech vs. No. 8-9 winner, about 2 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN 2)

No. 2 Kansas State or Texas Tech vs. No. 7-10 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas, about 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday’s semifinals

No. 4-5 winner vs. No. 1-8/9 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

No. 2-7/10 winner vs. No. 3-6 winner, about 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

